As the calendar gets ready to turn to February, conference championship races in all sports are heating up even as the weather turns colder.

Mother Nature is dropping some frigid weather on Wisconsin, which has made for some postponements to Tuesday's schedule. But, as we enter the last week of January, several league championship races look as though they will head down to the wire.

Boys Basketball

Big Rivers

Leader: Hudson (6-2)

In The Hunt: Eau Claire Memorial (5-3), Eau Claire North (5-3), River Falls (4-3), Chippewa Falls (4-4)

The Breakdown: As you can see with five of the seven Big Rivers teams listed, the fight for the top of the conference is a crazy one. The Raiders knocked off the Cardinals on Saturday night and currently own a one-game advantage on the Huskies and Old Abes with the Wildcats and Cardinals still in the fight. League play picks up again on Thursday as Hudson hosts River Falls while Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial welcomes in the Warriors.

Six of the seven teams are also in action with Saturday games — Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, Eau Claire North at Hudson and River Falls at Menomonie.

Heart O’North

Leader: Northwestern (10-0)

In The Hunt: Bloomer (9-1)

The Breakdown: Unlike the Big Rivers, the Heart O’North has quickly developed into a two-team race with the Tigers and Blackhawks gaining sizable distance over third-place Cumberland at 6-4. Northwestern beat Bloomer 54-45 on Jan. 3, but the Blackhawks have a return matchup with the Tigers coming at home on Friday, Feb. 8, but needs to stay within at least a game for it to have serious league title implications.

This week both teams have league matchups on Thursday as Bloomer hosts Spooner and Northwestern plays at Barron.

Girls Basketball

Big Rivers

Leader: Chi-Hi (7-1)

In the Hunt: Hudson (6-2), Menomonie (6-2)

The Breakdown: The Cardinals’ quest for an eighth straight Big Rivers crown got a little tighter last week as the Raiders hit seven second-half 3-pointers in a 73-57 victory on Friday at Chi-Hi. The Cardinals still own a one-game lead over the Raiders and Mustangs. Chi-Hi's Tuesday game at Menomonie was postponed. Menomonie has lost just once since Chi-Hi won 68-59 on Dec. 7.

A win over Menomonie would help the Cardinals with another Hudson/Menomonie matchup looming on Saturday, Feb. 9, in Menomonie. A loss could set the stage for a wild sprint to the finish.

Heart O’North

Leader: Bloomer (11-0)

In The Hunt: Hayward (9-2), Northwestern (8-3)

The Breakdown: The Blackhawks can clinch at least a share of the Heart O’North title as early as Friday with a win over Northwestern or if Hayward loses at Barron. Overall Bloomer enters the homestretch with a magic number of two, meaning any combination of two more Blackhawk wins or Hurricane losses would give Bloomer the league title outright.

Bloomer beat Northwestern 56-48 on Dec. 14 and won in Hayward 41-40 earlier this month on Jan. 4. The Blackhawks and Hurricanes shared the title a season ago. Bloomer’s last outright Heart O’North title came in 2006.

East Lakeland

Leader(s): Birchwood (7-1), Flambeau (7-1)

In the Hunt: Lake Holcombe (5-3)

The Breakdown: Both the Lake Holcombe boys and girls basketball teams sit third in their respective conference standings with the girls a little closer to the top two teams. The Chieftains have the best overall record of the three teams — Lake Holcombe is 10-6 while Birchwood (9-6) and Flambeau (8-8) are close behind — but will need some help to rally to earn at least a share of the crown.

Lake Holcombe already split the season series with the Falcons and after falling to Birchwood 58-47 on Dec. 20 and gets one more shot against the Bobcats at home on Friday.

Boys Hockey

Big Rivers

Leader: Eau Claire North (7-1)

In The Hunt: Chi-Hi (7-2), Eau Claire Memorial (6-2), Hudson (6-3)

The Breakdown: As is the case in boys basketball, the boys hockey standings remain tight at the top as the Huskies and Cardinals seek to take the crown from the perennial league stalwarts, the Old Abes and Raiders.

The Cardinals was slated to play at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday (a game that has been postponed) with two more road conference games left at River Falls (Feb. 5) and at Eau Claire North (Feb. 7). Chi-Hi lost to Eau Claire Memorial 4-2 on Dec. 13, but dealt the Huskies their only Big Rivers loss to date in a 4-3 win on Jan. 8. The Huskies and Old Abes also meet again on Feb. 5 in Eau Claire.

Chippewa Herald sports editor

Chippewa Herald Sports Editor

