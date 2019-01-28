As the calendar gets ready to turn to February, conference championship races in all sports are heating up even as the weather turns colder.
Mother Nature is dropping some frigid weather on Wisconsin, which has made for some postponements to Tuesday's schedule. But, as we enter the last week of January, several league championship races look as though they will head down to the wire.
Boys Basketball
Big Rivers
Leader: Hudson (6-2)
In The Hunt: Eau Claire Memorial (5-3), Eau Claire North (5-3), River Falls (4-3), Chippewa Falls (4-4)
The Breakdown: As you can see with five of the seven Big Rivers teams listed, the fight for the top of the conference is a crazy one. The Raiders knocked off the Cardinals on Saturday night and currently own a one-game advantage on the Huskies and Old Abes with the Wildcats and Cardinals still in the fight. League play picks up again on Thursday as Hudson hosts River Falls while Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial welcomes in the Warriors.
Six of the seven teams are also in action with Saturday games — Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, Eau Claire North at Hudson and River Falls at Menomonie.
Heart O’North
Leader: Northwestern (10-0)
In The Hunt: Bloomer (9-1)
The Breakdown: Unlike the Big Rivers, the Heart O’North has quickly developed into a two-team race with the Tigers and Blackhawks gaining sizable distance over third-place Cumberland at 6-4. Northwestern beat Bloomer 54-45 on Jan. 3, but the Blackhawks have a return matchup with the Tigers coming at home on Friday, Feb. 8, but needs to stay within at least a game for it to have serious league title implications.
This week both teams have league matchups on Thursday as Bloomer hosts Spooner and Northwestern plays at Barron.
Girls Basketball
Big Rivers
Leader: Chi-Hi (7-1)
In the Hunt: Hudson (6-2), Menomonie (6-2)
The Breakdown: The Cardinals’ quest for an eighth straight Big Rivers crown got a little tighter last week as the Raiders hit seven second-half 3-pointers in a 73-57 victory on Friday at Chi-Hi. The Cardinals still own a one-game lead over the Raiders and Mustangs. Chi-Hi's Tuesday game at Menomonie was postponed. Menomonie has lost just once since Chi-Hi won 68-59 on Dec. 7.
A win over Menomonie would help the Cardinals with another Hudson/Menomonie matchup looming on Saturday, Feb. 9, in Menomonie. A loss could set the stage for a wild sprint to the finish.
Heart O’North
Leader: Bloomer (11-0)
In The Hunt: Hayward (9-2), Northwestern (8-3)
The Breakdown: The Blackhawks can clinch at least a share of the Heart O’North title as early as Friday with a win over Northwestern or if Hayward loses at Barron. Overall Bloomer enters the homestretch with a magic number of two, meaning any combination of two more Blackhawk wins or Hurricane losses would give Bloomer the league title outright.
Bloomer beat Northwestern 56-48 on Dec. 14 and won in Hayward 41-40 earlier this month on Jan. 4. The Blackhawks and Hurricanes shared the title a season ago. Bloomer’s last outright Heart O’North title came in 2006.
East Lakeland
Leader(s): Birchwood (7-1), Flambeau (7-1)
In the Hunt: Lake Holcombe (5-3)
The Breakdown: Both the Lake Holcombe boys and girls basketball teams sit third in their respective conference standings with the girls a little closer to the top two teams. The Chieftains have the best overall record of the three teams — Lake Holcombe is 10-6 while Birchwood (9-6) and Flambeau (8-8) are close behind — but will need some help to rally to earn at least a share of the crown.
Lake Holcombe already split the season series with the Falcons and after falling to Birchwood 58-47 on Dec. 20 and gets one more shot against the Bobcats at home on Friday.
Boys Hockey
Big Rivers
Leader: Eau Claire North (7-1)
In The Hunt: Chi-Hi (7-2), Eau Claire Memorial (6-2), Hudson (6-3)
The Breakdown: As is the case in boys basketball, the boys hockey standings remain tight at the top as the Huskies and Cardinals seek to take the crown from the perennial league stalwarts, the Old Abes and Raiders.
The Cardinals was slated to play at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday (a game that has been postponed) with two more road conference games left at River Falls (Feb. 5) and at Eau Claire North (Feb. 7). Chi-Hi lost to Eau Claire Memorial 4-2 on Dec. 13, but dealt the Huskies their only Big Rivers loss to date in a 4-3 win on Jan. 8. The Huskies and Old Abes also meet again on Feb. 5 in Eau Claire.
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Monday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|6
|2
|11
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5
|3
|8
|5
|Eau Claire North
|5
|3
|10
|4
|River Falls
|4
|3
|10
|5
|Chippewa Falls
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Menomonie
|2
|6
|7
|8
|Rice Lake
|1
|6
|8
|6
Tuesday's Games
Holmen at Chippewa Falls
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
Rice Lake at Ashland
Thursday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at River Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Holmen
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9
|0
|14
|1
|Eau Claire Regis
|6
|3
|11
|4
|Fall Creek
|5
|4
|8
|5
|McDonell
|5
|4
|8
|7
|Altoona
|4
|5
|5
|11
|Thorp
|4
|5
|8
|8
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|6
|4
|10
|Cadott
|0
|9
|2
|11
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Altoona at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Thorp at Cadott
Altoona at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Game
Alma Center Lincoln vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|10
|0
|13
|2
|Bloomer
|9
|1
|12
|2
|Cumberland
|6
|4
|10
|5
|Hayward
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Barron
|3
|7
|4
|12
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|3
|7
|3
|11
|Spooner
|3
|7
|5
|9
|Ladysmith
|1
|9
|2
|14
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Osceola
Cameron at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Shell Lake
Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith
Thursday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland
Hayward at Ladysmith
Northwestern at Barron
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Flambeau
|7
|0
|9
|4
|Birchwood
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Lake Holcombe
|5
|3
|7
|7
|New Auburn
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Bruce
|3
|4
|6
|8
|Winter
|1
|6
|2
|12
|Cornell
|1
|7
|2
|13
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Frederic at Bruce
Webster at Birchwood
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
New Auburn at Winter
Cornell at Bruce
Saturday's Game
South Shore at Flambeau
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|15
|270
|18
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|12
|207
|17.3
|Tyler Robarge, Chippewa Falls
|15
|248
|16.5
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|14
|227
|16.2
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|224
|16
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|13
|197
|15.2
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|14
|207
|14.8
|Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer
|14
|197
|14.1
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|14
|195
|13.9
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|14
|193
|13.8
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|41
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|33
|John Bleskacek, Bloomer
|32
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|32
|Charlie Bleskachek, McDonell
|30
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|30
|Nolan Hutzler, Chippewa Falls
|30
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|29
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|28
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|23
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|57.8
|38.3
|19.5
|.605
|5.1
|McDonell
|58.5
|53.1
|5.4
|.717
|7.4
|Lake Holcombe
|64.4
|62.6
|1.8
|.602
|4.8
|Chippewa Falls
|59.1
|59.3
|-0.2
|.608
|5.1
|New Auburn
|52.6
|52.9
|-0.3
|.585
|2.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.8
|63.9
|-12.1
|.633
|4.6
|Cadott
|46.8
|59.4
|-12.6
|.631
|5.2
|Cornell
|45.9
|63.5
|-17.6
|.524
|3.1
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|7
|1
|11
|4
|Hudson
|6
|2
|10
|5
|Menomonie
|6
|2
|2
|3
|River Falls
|3
|4
|8
|7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|6
|7
|9
|Eau Claire North
|2
|6
|5
|11
|Rice Lake
|1
|6
|3
|13
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
River Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire North at Holmen
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska
Rice Lake at Hayward
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at River Falls
Saturday's Game
Wausau West at Chippewa Falls
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|11
|1
|13
|4
|Altoona
|9
|3
|10
|7
|Fall Creek
|8
|4
|8
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|8
|4
|11
|7
|McDonell
|6
|6
|8
|10
|Cadott
|3
|9
|7
|9
|Thorp
|2
|10
|3
|14
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|11
|4
|13
Tuesday's Game
Fall Creek at Mondovi
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Cadott at Altoona
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Thorp
Friday's Game
Cadott at Mondovi
Saturday's Game
Fall Creek vs Fall River at Wisconsin Dells
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|11
|0
|15
|1
|Hayward
|9
|2
|9
|6
|Northwestern
|8
|3
|13
|4
|Ladysmith
|6
|5
|8
|8
|Barron
|4
|6
|5
|11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4
|7
|5
|12
|Spooner
|1
|9
|1
|14
|Cumberland
|0
|11
|0
|16
Tuesday's Games
Cameron at Northwestern
Barron at Saint Croix Falls
Cumberland at Boyceville
Thursday's Games
Barron at Unity
Rice Lake at Hayward
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Bloomer
Hayward at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith
Spooner at Cumberland
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|7
|1
|9
|6
|Flambeau
|7
|1
|8
|8
|Lake Holcombe
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Bruce
|4
|4
|7
|9
|Cornell
|4
|4
|5
|10
|New Auburn
|1
|6
|1
|13
|Winter
|0
|7
|3
|12
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Webster at Birchwood
Thursday's Game
Phillips at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Cornell at Bruce
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
New Auburn at Winter
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|15
|307
|20.5
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|15
|239
|15.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|14
|220
|15.7
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|15
|231
|15.4
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|253
|14.9
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|14
|208
|14.9
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|18
|258
|14.3
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|16
|200
|12.5
|Sierra Raine, Bloomer
|16
|182
|11.4
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|192
|11.3
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|45
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|34
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|33
|Elle Kramschuster, Bloomer
|27
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|24
|Emma Elmberg, Lake Holcombe
|22
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|20
|Kaitlyn Tice, Cadott
|20
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Jenna Sedlacek, Cadott
|17
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|56.1
|31.3
|24.8
|.558
|5.3
|Chippewa Falls
|60.8
|52.8
|8
|.682
|4.5
|Lake Holcombe
|51.9
|47.3
|4.6
|.411
|2.9
|McDonell
|54.8
|54.9
|-0.1
|.678
|5.4
|Cadott
|42.4
|43.7
|-1.3
|.484
|4.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|48.6
|52.8
|-4.2
|.545
|3.9
|Cornell
|36.6
|47.1
|-10.5
|.416
|1.3
|New Auburn
|36.4
|50.3
|-13.9
|.398
|2.4
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire North
|7
|1
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|7
|2
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6
|2
|0
|9
|6
|2
|Hudson
|6
|3
|0
|12
|6
|1
|River Falls
|3
|6
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|7
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|8
|0
|6
|13
|0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Friday's Game
Chippewa Falls at De Pere
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Bay Port
Wausau West at Hudson
Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) at Eau Claire Memorial
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Hudson
|3
|1
|1
|9
|8
|2
|St. Croix Valley
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|2
|Eau Claire Area
|3
|2
|0
|15
|5
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|5
|0
|6
|12
|2
Tuesday's Game
Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Thursday's Games
St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson
Friday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Central Wisconsin
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior
Hudson at Mahtomedi (Minn.)
