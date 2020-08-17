Prep Sports: Cross country, girls golf, swimming and tennis excited to return with first day of fall practice

It had been 157 days since in-season prep sports practices took place.
But on Monday, four sports were able to start their seasons as cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis got underway in the first wave of the beginning of fall athletics.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped prep sports shy of the basketball postseason finish line in the winter while spring sports were halted just days after they began before ultimately being canceled. The big question throughout the summer was how a fall sports season would look if it happened at all, but after last Friday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting, it was determined fall sports could be held an alternate spring season option for those that do not compete.
Cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis were deemed as “low-risk” sports and were able to start practices on Monday, while the “higher-risk” football, volleyball and boys soccer are set to begin their seasons on Sept. 7.
The McDonell cross country program started its season with morning and evening practices before the team will join together down the line. McDonell coach Marty Bushland is optimistic cross country can compete for a full season and points to number of events, such as the Pure Water Days Races, as a framework to how large-scale running events can be held. The Pure Water Days Races were hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA earlier this month with a number of safety measures in place, including masks for competitors at the beginning and end of races as well as staggered starts to cut down on clumping of runners.
“Once we get everybody together, it’s going to be interesting to see how this all works out, but I think we can make it work,” Bushland said. “I really do.”
Chi-Hi has a pair of new coaches that had teams get started Monday with new girls golf coach Morgan Hanson and girls swimming coach Breanna Kimmes.
Hanson said several of his players were able to log many rounds on the course over the summer as a part of a rare sport that could still be participated in recreationally during the current environment.
“The nice part is we don’t really have to adapt a whole lot of things to try to socially distance,” Hanson said. “It just naturally does that, and so I did have to think of ways to structure things so we weren’t all grouped together at any given time, and we do wear masks as required by the WIAA. Overall, I felt it was a fairly normal occurrence. It didn’t feel like we were trying to adapt something to fit so we could play.
“They were just out here playing and were wearing a mask, so it wasn’t too bad.”
As a new coach, Hanson is also learning about his team while working with the new rules that are in place to make sure everyone is safe in their return to athletics.
“I’ve coached a lot of basketball over my years, and I’ve always tried to explain to kids that being a student is No. 1 and being an athlete is certainly secondary,” Hanson said. “We have to figure out a way to get these kids back in school and get the learning environment up so that these kids can get an education which is No. 1.
“Athletes are definitely secondary, but the sense of normalcy I felt it today and I talked to (Chi-Hi cross country coach) Roger Skifstad today, I ran into him at the high school when I was picking something up after practice, and he said it seemed like kids were just happy to be doing something that felt normal and I don’t think that can be discounted either.”
Schools have a Sept. 1 deadline to decide whether they will contest fall sports now or in the spring. The Eau Claire Area School District opted over the weekend to take part in the spring option.
Schedules from conferences for fall competition are still be determined as schools decide when they will be competing and leagues adjust accordingly.
But for the first time since mid-March, athletes are working out in their season with an eye on upcoming competition.
“We have a good group of kids,” Bushland said. “We’d love them to have a full season, and I think we can have a lot of good things if we can actually compete all year.”
