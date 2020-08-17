Prep Sports: Cross country, girls golf, swimming and tennis excited to return with first day of fall practice

“Once we get everybody together, it’s going to be interesting to see how this all works out, but I think we can make it work,” Bushland said. “I really do.”

Chi-Hi has a pair of new coaches that had teams get started Monday with new girls golf coach Morgan Hanson and girls swimming coach Breanna Kimmes.

Hanson said several of his players were able to log many rounds on the course over the summer as a part of a rare sport that could still be participated in recreationally during the current environment.

“The nice part is we don’t really have to adapt a whole lot of things to try to socially distance,” Hanson said. “It just naturally does that, and so I did have to think of ways to structure things so we weren’t all grouped together at any given time, and we do wear masks as required by the WIAA. Overall, I felt it was a fairly normal occurrence. It didn’t feel like we were trying to adapt something to fit so we could play.

“They were just out here playing and were wearing a mask, so it wasn’t too bad.”

As a new coach, Hanson is also learning about his team while working with the new rules that are in place to make sure everyone is safe in their return to athletics.