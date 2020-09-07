Prep Sports: Football, volleyball and boys soccer open fall practice

“Everyone is extremely excited," Cox said. "In my three years here I haven’t seen them more excited for the first day of practice than today. Everyone’s just been itching to get after it for four or five months ever since the spring when they were stopping playing basketball.”

McDonell joins the newly-created CWWC Conference this season with New Auburn and Gilman, among others. With a veteran team returning, Cox said getting up to speed should be easier given the familiarity his players have with what Cox and his staff want to do. Normally the Macks will hold two practices a day early on in the season but given the unique nature for the fall, McDonell will be hosting one longer practice per day after school with a focus on fitness and players get used to being back in sports.

“We’re just excited to continue to get better and hopefully have a season and make the most of it," Cox said.

The Macks open the season on Sept. 25 at Alma Center Lincoln before hosting New Auburn at Dorais Field on Saturday, Oct. 3.