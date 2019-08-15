Eric Gardow has stepped down as McDonell athletic director after one year.
Gardow announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday evening and McDonell Area Catholic Schools confirmed the move with a press release later in the evening.
"As athletic director, I believe in collaborating with HR & all of administration to make the best hiring decisions of coaches for the best interest of the kids," Gardow said in his initial statement. "However when that collaboration is not met by everyone, it's time to step away. I resigned."
Gardow elaborated in a message to The Chippewa Herald that he enjoyed his time at McDonell and accomplished many things, but there were still other things he was unable to accomplish.
"I only wanted to accomplish what no one before me could do, but that cannot happen without divine collaboration from everyone in leadership positions," Gardow said in his follow-up message to The Herald.
Gardow went on to say there were many great people around MACS and thanked the students and their families. He also added he was not forced to resign.
"Mr. Gardow started at MACS in November of 2018. We are grateful for his enthusiasm and energy he brought to the athletic department. We wish him well in all his future endeavors, including BE Basketball, youth basketball training program in Qatar," MACS president Molly Bushman said in the school's press release.
The athletic director position will be posted immediately and Chad Bormann will serve as athletic director for grades 5-12 in the interim. Bormann has served MACS in several capacities, not just as a parent but as a coach, booster club officer, education commission board member and marketing/technology consultant.