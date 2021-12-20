Prep Sports High Five — December 13-18

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Lauryn Goettl

The Cadott junior led her team in a 56-30 win at Thorp on Friday with 26 points to go with nine steals, five rebounds and five assists. Goettl started the week with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in Tuesday’s 73-30 nonconference win over Owen-Withee. She is averaging just shy of 19 points per game so far this year going into Tuesday’s game against Fall Creek.

Carsen Hause

The Stanley-Boyd senior scored a game-high 31 points in Tuesday’s 86-69 win at Cadott, scoring 25 points in the second half to help the Orioles pull away. Hause also led the Orioles with 15 points in Friday’s 56-42 win at Thorp and is first on the team in scoring at 19.2 points per game going into Tuesday’s game at Bloomer.

Brooke Lechleitner

The Lake Holcombe senior scored 29 points to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark for her career in Friday’s 49-27 victory over New Auburn. Lechleitner also scored 19 points in Tuesday’s win at Winter and is averaging more than 18 points per game entering Tuesday’s road matchup against Flambeau in a battle of East Lakeland unbeatens.

Ethan Lotts

The New Auburn senior had a career-high 25 points on Friday in his team’s 68-41 win at Lake Holcombe. It was Lotts’ second game with at least 24 points of the week after the forward scored 24 points to lead the Trojans in a 58-25 win over Cornell on Tuesday. Lotts is averaging just shy of 16 points per game at the start of the week.

Ella Spaeth

The Chi-Hi freshman earned second place all-around for the gymnastics team at Saturday’s Peppermint Twist invitational in Tomah. Spaeth was third on the uneven bars, fourth on the vault, tied for fourth in the floor exercise and tied for eighth on the balance beam in helping the Cardinals take third as a team.

