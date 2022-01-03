Prep Sports High Five — December 27-31

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Amber Adams

The McDonell senior scored a career-high 19 points in Thursday's 57-42 nonconference victory at Medford. Adams split her points evenly throughout the game with 10 points in the first half before adding nine after the break to help the Macks snap a mini two-game losing skid.

Madelyn Hebert

The Chi-Hi senior scored two goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams across three games at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Girls Hockey Classic at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Hebert's first goal was an overtime game-winner in her team's 4-3 victory over Black River Falls on Tuesday before adding another in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Hayward.

Jackson Hoem

The Chi-Hi freshman scored three goals across three games for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase. Hoem scored once in Chi-Hi's 4-3 win over Superior on Wednesday before adding two more goals, including the go-ahead one, in Thursday's 3-2 win against Verona.

Brayden Sonnentag

The Cadott junior dominated the field at 126 pounds on his way to a championship at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic last Wednesday and Thursday in River Falls. Sonnentag won three matches by pinfall and another by 15-0 technical fall in a swift effort for the two-time state champion.

Lucas Smith

The Stanley-Boyd senior led the Orioles' boys basketball team in a couple nonconference victories last week. Smith started the week with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, in Tuesday's 55-48 win at Elk Mound before scoring 29 points, including seven of his team's 10 3-pointers, in Thursday's 68-59 win over Lakeland.

