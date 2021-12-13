Prep Sports High Five — December 6-11

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Jack Bowe

The Chi-Hi forward scored twice for the boys hockey team in last Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Eau Claire North. Bowe tied the game with a goal in the second period before adding his second late in the third period to ice the win for the Cardinals. He leads the team in goals scored (four) through five games and is second in total points (four).

Lauryn Deetz

The McDonell senior has been the top scorer early on for the unbeaten McDonell girls basketball team. Deetz is averaging just shy of 23 points per game for the Macks after a pair of 21-point efforts in victories last week over Thorp and Fall Creek. The senior scored a season-high 34 points in a 92-13 win at Cornell on Nov. 13 and is averaging 22.8 points per game.

Eddie Mittermeyer

The McDonell junior scored a career-high 26 points for the boys basketball team in Saturday’s 68-61 win over Colfax at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic in Menomonie. Mittermeyer’s steal and layup in the final seconds gave his team a 28-27 lead at halftime, and he hit five 3-pointers overall for the game.

Rowan Rineck

The Chi-Hi swimmer had a successful Thursday evening in the pool for the Cardinals as he played a hand in four event victories in Chi-Hi’s 83-80 dual win over Rice Lake. Rineck won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle individually while swimming on the relay wins for the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

Gavin Tegels

The Cadott senior stayed unbeaten on the mat on the young season after a 5-0 effort for the Hornets at Saturday’s Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells. Tegels won all five of his matches at 220 pounds by pinfall in the first period, with three of the wins coming in 35 seconds or fewer. The defending Division 3 state champion at 220 was first at the Ellsworth Invite at 220 on Dec. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0