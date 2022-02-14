Prep Sports High Five — February 7-12

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Jack Bowe
The Chi-Hi junior registered a hat trick and an assist for the boys hockey team in Thursday’s 12-0 shutout win over River Falls. Bowe scored all three of his goals during a six-goal second period for the Cardinals after assisting on one goal in the first period. Bowe leads the team in goals (20) entering Tuesday’s Division 1 playoff opener with Ashland.
Lauryn Deetz
The McDonell senior scored 26 points to go with 14 rebounds and a pair of assists in Friday’s 54-36 victory over Cadott. Deetz eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career during the win and enters Monday’s game at Eleva-Strum averaging 16.2 points per game.
Ava Krista
The Chi-Hi freshman finished first all-around for the gymnastics team at Monday’s home triangular. Krista tied for first on the uneven bars and also won the vault, took second on the balance beam and tied for third in the floor exercise. Krista has the second-highest scores in the beam, uneven bars and vault events in the conference this year entering Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference championships in Menomonie.
The Chi-Hi junior scored a career-high 39 points in the boys basketball team’s 92-84 win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday. Monarski shot 9-for-18 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds in the victory and enters play Tuesday averaging 17.3 points per contest.
Brooklyn Sandvig
The Chi-Hi junior scored a career-high 22 points as the girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 57-42 victory over New Richmond. The reigning Division 1 400-meter dash state champion had several steals for the Cardinals and is averaging 6.9 points per game.
Photos: Top Winter Sports Photos
Bloomer girls basketball at Colfax 11-22-21
Ladysmith at McDonell girls basketball 11-16-21
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-19-21
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 11-23-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-30-21
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell boys basketball 12-2-21
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-3-21
U.S. Women's Olympic National Team vs Chippewa Steel 12-6-21
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
Menomonie at Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 12-9-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21
Wausau West at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-13-21
Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 12-16-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-17-21
Santa Claus Boys Swimming Invitational in Eau Claire 12-18-21
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Fall Creek at Cadott girls basketball 12-21-21
Stanley-Boyd boys basketball at Elk Mound 12-28-21
Loyal at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-28-21
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-4-22
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-6-22
McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Regis 1-7-22
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 1-11-22
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-13-22
Lake Holcombe at Cornell girls basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Superior at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-18-22
Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott wrestling 1-20-22
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-21-22
Eau Claire Alliance Husky Boys Swimming Invitational 1-22-22
Bloomer at McDonell girls basketball 1-22-22
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-24-22
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-25-22
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi wrestling 1-27-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 1-28-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-22
Spooner at Bloomer boys basketball 1-31-22
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-3-22
Elk Mound at Bloomer girls basketball 2-4-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell boys basketball 2-5-22
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 2-7-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
The Cadott wrestling team won a Division 3 regional championship on Saturday while advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals. Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels took home regional titles for the Hornets.
Brianna Buonincontro scored two goals while Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each scored as well in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening.
The Chi-Hi gymnastics team won its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday, defeating Rice Lake and Superior in a home triangular. Ava Krista was first all-around as she, Ella Spaeth and Lilly Schultz earned first-place finishes individually.
The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 5 playoff sectional, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday. Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe and Gilman have also earned home first-round matchups.
Statewide basketball scores and local box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Elk Mound and Cornell boys basketball, McDonell and Lake Holcombe girls basketball and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey were among the winners.