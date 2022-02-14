Prep Sports High Five — February 7-12

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Jack Bowe

The Chi-Hi junior registered a hat trick and an assist for the boys hockey team in Thursday’s 12-0 shutout win over River Falls. Bowe scored all three of his goals during a six-goal second period for the Cardinals after assisting on one goal in the first period. Bowe leads the team in goals (20) entering Tuesday’s Division 1 playoff opener with Ashland.

Lauryn Deetz

The McDonell senior scored 26 points to go with 14 rebounds and a pair of assists in Friday’s 54-36 victory over Cadott. Deetz eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career during the win and enters Monday’s game at Eleva-Strum averaging 16.2 points per game.

Ava Krista

The Chi-Hi freshman finished first all-around for the gymnastics team at Monday’s home triangular. Krista tied for first on the uneven bars and also won the vault, took second on the balance beam and tied for third in the floor exercise. Krista has the second-highest scores in the beam, uneven bars and vault events in the conference this year entering Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference championships in Menomonie.

Mason Monarski

The Chi-Hi junior scored a career-high 39 points in the boys basketball team’s 92-84 win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday. Monarski shot 9-for-18 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds in the victory and enters play Tuesday averaging 17.3 points per contest.

Brooklyn Sandvig

The Chi-Hi junior scored a career-high 22 points as the girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 57-42 victory over New Richmond. The reigning Division 1 400-meter dash state champion had several steals for the Cardinals and is averaging 6.9 points per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0