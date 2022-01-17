Prep Sports High Five — January 10-15

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Dylan Bowen

The Lake Holcombe senior had a team-high 22 points including six of his team’s eight 3-pointers in Friday’s 63-54 victory over Cornell. Bowen enters Monday second in Chippewa County in scoring at 17.5 points per game and leading the county in 3-pointers made (49).

Eva Enestvedt

The Cadott junior scored a career-high 17 points in Friday’s 56-56 girls basketball victory at Eau Claire Regis. Enestvedt’s previous season high was eight points, which she scored three days earlier in her team’s 51-36 defeat at McDonell on Tuesday.

Addison Frenette

The Chi-Hi junior scored the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union. Frenette scored the goal four minutes and 57 seconds into the second extra period on an assist from Joey Schemenauer and also had an assist in the win for the Sabers.

Lilly Schultz

The Chi-Hi freshman finished in first place on the uneven bars with a score of 8.05 on Tuesday for the gymnastics team at its home triangular. She also finished sixth in the same event with an 8.1 at Saturday’s McLellan Invitational in Holmen, helping the Cardinals finish fourth overall as a team.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger

The Bloomer sophomore had a big night from beyond the arc in Thursday’s 60-39 boys basketball win over Osseo-Fairchild. Schwarzenberger scored a season-high 22 points and shot 6-for-14 from 3-point range while pulling down four rebounds as the Blackhawks won their third game in a row.

