Prep Sports High Five — January 17-22

Breckin Burzynski

The Stanley-Boyd sophomore wrestler won the championship at 126 pounds on Saturday at the Wausau East Lumberjack Invitational. Burzynski improved to 19-3 on the season with two pinfall wins before scoring a 7-2 decision win over Peshtigo's Reese Yunke. The sophomore was ranked seventh at 126 in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll.

Bridger Fixmer

The Chi-Hi senior goaltender stopped all 36 shots faced in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout victory over Superior. Fixmer enters play on Monday evening with a 4-7-1 record and a 2.71 goals against average while stopping 91.2 shots faced and has allowed three goals or fewer in each of his last nine starts.

Lauryn Goettl

The Cadott junior scored a career-high 30 points in Tuesday's 66-61 win over previously unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild. Goettl hit four 3-pointers and finished with at least 20 points for the ninth time so far this season and enters play on Monday evening averaging 18.5 points per game.

Abby Iverson

The Bloomer senior scored a career-high 23 points in Saturday's 57-54 girls basketball defeat to McDonell. Iverson finished with at least 10 points for the seventh time in 12 games and enters play on Monday averaging 11.9 points per game.

Karly Kirkman

The Lake Holcombe junior scored a career-high 22 points for the Chieftains girls basketball team in Saturday's 72-66 victory at Eau Claire Immanuel. Kirkman made for of the team's season-high eight 3-pointers and enters play on Monday averaging 10.4 points per game.

