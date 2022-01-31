Prep Sports High Five — January 24-29

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Leslie Derks

The Stanley-Boyd senior scored a season-high 19 points in Tuesday's 55-41 victory over Thorp. Derks made five 3-pointers in the win and entered Monday's game at Athens averaging 10.2 points per game for a Stanley-Boyd team that has won four in a row.

Justine Kane

The Lake Holcombe junior scored a season-best 20 points for the Chieftains in Friday's 72-44 victory over Bruce. Kane made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 of her points in the second half. Kane entered play Monday averaging 8.4 points per game.

Ethan Lotts

The New Auburn senior scored a season-high 33 points in Tuesday's 64-35 victory over Winter. Lotts added 22 points in Friday's 57-50 win at Cornell and is averaging around 18 points per game for the Trojans entering play on Monday.

Mason Monarski

The Chi-Hi junior scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in Monday's 50-47 win over Menomonie. Monarski was 5-for-11 from 3-point range and added six rebounds in the win before scoring 23 points with five more 3s in Saturday's 67-66 overtime loss at Rice Lake. Monarski entered Monday averaging 15.9 points per game.

Joey Schemenauer

The Chi-Hi junior scored two goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in Friday's 4-2 victory at Superior. Schemenauer is second on the Sabers in goals (11) and points (21) entering play on Monday for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0