Prep Sports High Five — January 24-29

Prep Sports High Five — January 24-29

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Derks

The Stanley-Boyd senior scored a season-high 19 points in Tuesday's 55-41 victory over Thorp. Derks made five 3-pointers in the win and entered Monday's game at Athens averaging 10.2 points per game for a Stanley-Boyd team that has won four in a row.

Kane

The Lake Holcombe junior scored a season-best 20 points for the Chieftains in Friday's 72-44 victory over Bruce. Kane made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 of her points in the second half. Kane entered play Monday averaging 8.4 points per game.

Lotts

The New Auburn senior scored a season-high 33 points in Tuesday's 64-35 victory over Winter. Lotts added 22 points in Friday's 57-50 win at Cornell and is averaging around 18 points per game for the Trojans entering play on Monday.

Monarski

The Chi-Hi junior scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in Monday's 50-47 win over Menomonie. Monarski was 5-for-11 from 3-point range and added six rebounds in the win before scoring 23 points with five more 3s in Saturday's 67-66 overtime loss at Rice Lake. Monarski entered Monday averaging 15.9 points per game.

Schemenauer

The Chi-Hi junior scored two goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in Friday's 4-2 victory at Superior. Schemenauer is second on the Sabers in goals (11) and points (21) entering play on Monday for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Watch Now: Video highlights from throughout the winter sports season

Check out video highlights from local winter sports action. This gallery will be updated throughout the season.

Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Statewide basketball scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action. The New Auburn and Lake Holcombe boys basketball, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott, Cornell and Lake Holcombe girls basketball and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams were among the winners.

