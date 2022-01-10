 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Prep Sports High Five — January 3-8

Prep Sports High Five — January 3-8

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Ryan Beranek

Beranek

The Chi-Hi senior played a hand in three event victories for the boys swimming team in Thursday’s 92-76 Big Rivers dual win over Menomonie. Beranek won the 200-myard individual medley and also swam as a part of the team’s 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay wins against the Mustangs.

Dylan Bowe

D.Bowe

The Cornell junior put up a pair of 20-plus performances for the boys basketball teams in back-to-back games. Bowe scored 21 points in Thursday’s 60-31 win over Gilman before scoring a season-high 25 points in Friday’s 49-46 defeat to Birchwood. Bowe has scored at least 21 points in four of his last six games overall.

Lily Hoel

Hoel

The Stanley-Boyd senior reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career on Thursday as she scored a season-high 23 points in a 60-38 loss at Western Cloverbelt leading Osseo-Fairchild. Hoel has scored at least 11 points in all 11 games this season for Stanley-Boyd and enters Tuesday averaging 16 points per game.

David Hughes

Hughes

The Chi-Hi senior finished third for the wrestling team at the Merrill Bluejay Challenge at 126 pounds on Saturday. Hughes (14-3) won three of his four matches on the day with two pinfall wins early before capping his day by defeating Saint Croix Central’s Will Schmitt by a 14-7 decision. Hughes also earned a first-period pinfall win over Samyal Xiong in Thursday’s dual victory over Eau Claire North.

Danielle Latz

Latz

The Bloomer sophomore had a big night in defeat on Thursday when the Blackhawk girls basketball team fell to Cadott 68-47. Latz finished with a game-high 30 points and it was her second game in a row with at least 20 points. She enters play on Tuesday averaging 14 points per game to lead Bloomer.

