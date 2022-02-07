Prep Sports High Five — January 31-February 5

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Dylan Bowe

The Cornell junior finished with a career-high 32 points in Tuesday's 67-57 win at Clayton, the first East Lakeland victory of the year for the Chiefs. Bowe hit five of his team's seven 3-pointers in the win and added another 25 points and five 3-pointers in Thursday's 74-44 win against La Coutre Oreilles.

Elly Eiler

The Cadott junior scored a career-high 32 points in Monday's 60-44 nonconference victory over Whitehall. Eiler also scored 16 and 17 points, respectively, in wins over Augusta and Bloomer later in the week. She enters Tuesday's game at Fall Creek averaging 13.1 points per game.

Marley Hughes

The McDonell junior finished with a game-high 18 points to go with five assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 61-39 win over Eau Claire Regis. Hughes is third on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game and is second on the team with 4.6 assists per game going into Tuesday's contest at Bloomer.

Owen Krista

The Chi-Hi senior had a big week on the ice in three Cardinals boys hockey victories. Krista started the week with a hat trick in the first period and added two assists in a 9-2 win over Onalaska/La Crosse. He scored one and assisted on two goals in Tuesday's 9-0 shutout of Menomonie and assisted on a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Richmond.

Troy Trevino

The Stanley-Boyd sophomore secured a Cloverbelt Conference wrestling championship at 132 pounds on Saturday with a pair of come-from-behind victories. Trevino (23-9) edged Cadott's Nick Fasbender by a 9-8 decision before earning a third-period pinfall win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt in the championship match.

