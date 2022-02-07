Prep Sports High Five — January 31-February 5

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Dylan Bowe
The Cornell junior finished with a career-high 32 points in Tuesday's 67-57 win at Clayton, the first East Lakeland victory of the year for the Chiefs. Bowe hit five of his team's seven 3-pointers in the win and added another 25 points and five 3-pointers in Thursday's 74-44 win against La Coutre Oreilles.
Elly Eiler
The Cadott junior scored a career-high 32 points in Monday's 60-44 nonconference victory over Whitehall. Eiler also scored 16 and 17 points, respectively, in wins over Augusta and Bloomer later in the week. She enters Tuesday's game at Fall Creek averaging 13.1 points per game.
Marley Hughes
The McDonell junior finished with a game-high 18 points to go with five assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 61-39 win over Eau Claire Regis. Hughes is third on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game and is second on the team with 4.6 assists per game going into Tuesday's contest at Bloomer.
The Chi-Hi senior had a big week on the ice in three Cardinals boys hockey victories. Krista started the week with a hat trick in the first period and added two assists in a 9-2 win over Onalaska/La Crosse. He scored one and assisted on two goals in Tuesday's 9-0 shutout of Menomonie and assisted on a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Richmond.
Troy Trevino
The Stanley-Boyd sophomore secured a Cloverbelt Conference wrestling championship at 132 pounds on Saturday with a pair of come-from-behind victories. Trevino (23-9) edged Cadott's Nick Fasbender by a 9-8 decision before earning a third-period pinfall win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt in the championship match.
Photos: Top Winter Sports Photos
Bloomer girls basketball at Colfax 11-22-21
Ladysmith at McDonell girls basketball 11-16-21
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-19-21
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 11-23-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-30-21
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell boys basketball 12-2-21
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-3-21
U.S. Women's Olympic National Team vs Chippewa Steel 12-6-21
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
Menomonie at Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 12-9-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21
Wausau West at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-13-21
Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 12-16-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-17-21
Santa Claus Boys Swimming Invitational in Eau Claire 12-18-21
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Fall Creek at Cadott girls basketball 12-21-21
Stanley-Boyd boys basketball at Elk Mound 12-28-21
Loyal at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-28-21
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-4-22
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-6-22
McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Regis 1-7-22
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 1-11-22
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-13-22
Lake Holcombe at Cornell girls basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Superior at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-18-22
Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott wrestling 1-20-22
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-21-22
Eau Claire Alliance Husky Boys Swimming Invitational 1-22-22
Bloomer at McDonell girls basketball 1-22-22
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-24-22
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-25-22
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi wrestling 1-27-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 1-28-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-22
Spooner at Bloomer boys basketball 1-31-22
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-3-22
Elk Mound at Bloomer girls basketball 2-4-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell boys basketball 2-5-22
Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels were each first in their respective weight classes as the Cadott wrestling team won a Cloverbelt Conference team championship on Saturday in Cadott. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino also earned individual titles.
The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team used a big second half to push past Bloomer 60-41 on Friday evening to stay tied atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with Fall Creek. Brady Potaczek was high scorer in the game for Stanley-Boyd with 21 points.
Jack Bowe scored two goals while Ben Carlson and Isaac Small each found the net as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team stayed hot on offense in a 4-1 win over New Richmond on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.