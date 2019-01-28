Incoming severe winter weather has led to a number of postponements for Tuesday's prep schedule.
Events still on
BOYS BASKETBALL
Flambeau at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Bloomer at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Flambeau at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Events postponed (makeup dates TBD)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.;
BOYS HOCKEY
Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Western Wisconsin at Chi-Hi/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7 p.m.
