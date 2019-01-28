Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Incoming severe winter weather has led to a number of postponements for Tuesday's prep schedule.

Events postponed (makeup dates TBD)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Flambeau at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.; Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.;  Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.v

BOYS HOCKEY

Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Western Wisconsin at Chi-Hi/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.