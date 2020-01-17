Incoming winter weather has led to postponements and cancellations for all of Friday's prep schedule and most of Saturday's schedule.
Events still on
Friday
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
NAHL: Chippewa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL: Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Colfax at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Flambeau at McDonell, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING: Bloomer/Colfax, Cornell/Gilman at Ladysmith, 10:30 a.m.
NAHL: Chippewa at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-14-20
