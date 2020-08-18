Prep Sports: Lakeland Conference lays out plan for fall competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lakeland Conference released its gameplan for fall sports on Tuesday, giving Chippewa County schools Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn and others the route as to how sports will be contested in the coming months.

Cross country, football and volleyball plans were laid out in a release from the conference as cross country practices are already underway while football and volleyball starts are on the horizon for Sept. 7.

"The schools of the Lakeland Conference have been working hard to find the best course of action for fall sports," the conference said in the release. "The primary focus of this discussion was the safety of our student athletes, their families, their coaches and their fans. The schools took into account the recent plans shared by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the conference superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.

"After much discussion, the Lakeland Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for fall sports with some specific additions."

Cross country can begin competing in meets on Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a conference event hosted on Oct. 13 in Bruce.