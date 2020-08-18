Prep Sports: Lakeland Conference lays out plan for fall competition

The Lakeland Conference released its gameplan for fall sports on Tuesday, giving Chippewa County schools Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn and others the route as to how sports will be contested in the coming months.
Cross country, football and volleyball plans were laid out in a release from the conference as cross country practices are already underway while football and volleyball starts are on the horizon for Sept. 7.
"The schools of the Lakeland Conference have been working hard to find the best course of action for fall sports," the conference said in the release. "The primary focus of this discussion was the safety of our student athletes, their families, their coaches and their fans. The schools took into account the recent plans shared by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the conference superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.
"After much discussion, the Lakeland Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for fall sports with some specific additions."
Cross country can begin competing in meets on Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a conference event hosted on Oct. 13 in Bruce.
Football and volleyball both get underway on Labor Day and will see some changes to their slates of games. For 11-man football the previously scheduled Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 nonconference games will be canceled with the season starting with the previously scheduled set of conference games on Sept. 25. The first three weeks of conference games (Sept. 4, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18) will be bumped back to the back end of the schedule (Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6) and Sept. 18 will be reserved for a scrimmage prior to the start of the season.
Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 nonconference games for 8-man football will be canceled with Sept. 18 also reserved for scrimmages. The Sept. 18 conference openers have been bumped back to Oct. 23 with additional games after the final week being possible to add per WIAA recommendations.
Volleyball will be able to participate in scrimmages on Sept. 12 with conference matches slated to begin Sept. 15. Schools will make arrangements to reschedule conference matches that were previously scheduled for before Sept. 15.
Spectators for events will be limited and follow a number of rules. School passes will be issues to the immediate family of each athlete with only those with passes being allowed into the facility. A maximum of six tickets will be issues per student, passes will be nontransferable, pass holders will not be charged for entry for the fall and depending upon current conditions at the time of an event and guidelines/regulations issued by county and state health departments, policies could possibly change.
Live streaming for conference games is recommended to involve spectators that are not allowed to attend events.
Conference championships will be awarded if a full schedule is played or a consensus can be reached by the conference schools in that division and all-conference teams will be selected as done in previous years.
All junior varsity and middle school meets, games and matches will continue to be scheduled by each school and competitions may be developed to play nearby schools rather than a strict conference division schedule.
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
