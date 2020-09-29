Prep Sports: Live streaming options take on added importance as COVID-19 related attendance limits cut crowds

New Auburn athletic director Carl Rudi said the school is offering live streaming for football and volleyball in the fall, which is accessible through the district webpage. Rudi added the school is also streaming middle school football and volleyball events through Trojan TV or YouTube Live and links for those events are usually shared on the district’s Facebook page.

The primary addition for helping with the New Auburn live feeds has been establishing an access point on the school football field for wireless internet and Rudi thinks it could be something they continue to use in the future once attendance restrictions are not in place as long as the costs remain reasonable.

“We are trying our best to offer sporting options for our families and fans,” Rudi said in an email. “We realize limiting the amount of fans at a game is an inconvenience, but we appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work through unusual times.”

Schools have done what they can to still allow fans to keep up with their favorite teams, even if they have to from the comfort of their homes. Athletic directors have said the fans appreciate the option and added that any feedback on what is and isn’t working is important to helping the schools provide the service as good as they can.