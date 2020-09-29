Prep Sports: Live streaming options take on added importance as COVID-19 related attendance limits cut crowds

Last Friday evening marked the start of the prep football season, meaning the sports season is in full swing.
In a normal year, hundreds of fans would head out to watch their local fall sports teams in action.
But that isn’t an option for nearly as many people this fall for prep sports in general amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the attendance restrictions enacted by conferences to help the spread of the virus.
One way fans can still cheer on their home teams in many sports is through events being live streamed online, an effort that many schools have beefed up as a way to give those interested observers a way to keep up with the local teams.
Chi-Hi already had a setup to stream events hosted in the main high school gymnasium in place but over the summer the school purchased an automated camera to add to Dorais Field, allowing the school to also broadcast events held there such as football games and soccer matches.
“This year obviously presents challenges for our own fans and also traveling fans,” Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson. “Our Big Rivers Conference has tried to make a considerable push to stream as many things as feasible.”
Thompson credited the district’s tech department in helping to grow the offerings and making sure they are available to view. The list of events can be found on the athletics and activities page on the district website under the ‘On The Air’ section. Fans will need to create a username and password but can watch those events free of charge.
Thompson added the district plans on keeping these viewing options once COVID related restrictions are limited and the district is planning on possibly further expanded their streaming options and allowing the students to lead those endeavors.
“That’s the plan, is to continue to these and maybe even expand even more to improve things like cross country or golf or tennis and things and things we wouldn’t typically be able to stream at,” Thompson said.
McDonell offered live streaming prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year for events in the high school gym but those offerings have been beefed up to include football, most junior varsity volleyball and perhaps some cross country. Athletic director Emily Mallek said the district has been streaming events for nearly a decade and many sports for around five years so the change hasn’t been as significant.
Bloomer also streamed events prior to this year but athletic director Jason Steinmetz said this fall the school has increased not only the capacity for streaming events, but also the quality of the broadcasts.
Cadott is among the area schools to add live streaming beginning this fall. Athletic director Steve Mengel said the biggest hurdle has simply been having the people in order to run the system and said early feedback from viewers has been positive as it gives them a way to watch amid the varying protocols by school and conference.
New Auburn athletic director Carl Rudi said the school is offering live streaming for football and volleyball in the fall, which is accessible through the district webpage. Rudi added the school is also streaming middle school football and volleyball events through Trojan TV or YouTube Live and links for those events are usually shared on the district’s Facebook page.
The primary addition for helping with the New Auburn live feeds has been establishing an access point on the school football field for wireless internet and Rudi thinks it could be something they continue to use in the future once attendance restrictions are not in place as long as the costs remain reasonable.
“We are trying our best to offer sporting options for our families and fans,” Rudi said in an email. “We realize limiting the amount of fans at a game is an inconvenience, but we appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work through unusual times.”
Schools have done what they can to still allow fans to keep up with their favorite teams, even if they have to from the comfort of their homes. Athletic directors have said the fans appreciate the option and added that any feedback on what is and isn’t working is important to helping the schools provide the service as good as they can.
“Obviously we’re trying to stream as much as we can within reason,” Thompson said. “Other schools are doing the same and streaming sometimes has its challenges just like an internet connection. We’re doing our best to be able to provide that video to families this year and beyond.”
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell volleyball 9-24-20
