Prep Sports: Local teams in holding pattern, still optimistic for spring season

“Kids have the ability to have body weight workouts,” Nette said. “They don’t need any equipment so they can do workouts at home and then as far as the running piece and making sure they’re doing that piece, the weather’s been nice right now so we’re hoping they’re able to take advantage and go outside for some runs and do some sprint work.”

Fjelstad and her staff already had individual workout plans set up for those softball players that would not be making the trip to Florida. Now those plans will expand but she’s not worried about her team not getting the work in.

“I’m not worried about our kids,” Fjelstad said. “They’re going to work hard and they’re going to do the stuff. They’ve bought in, they love softball. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed, no matter if we’re together or not the love of the game hasn’t changed so I’ll have kids working on their time off away from school and we’ll be OK when the season comes.

“I just want to have a season for them.”

Condensed chaos

If things develop in the best case scenario and teams see action this spring, what might that look like?