Prep Sports: Local teams in holding pattern, still optimistic for spring season

Spring prep sports teams often have to deal with difficult circumstances.
More often than not in recent years, that has come from Mother Nature’s lingering winter weather postponing or cancelling events in March and April, leading into a blitzkrieg of competition later in spring.
Athletes may be in a similar situation this spring — if they’re lucky.
All statewide spring sports seasons are currently under suspension, according to a release from the WIAA released on Sunday.
The suspension comes in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order issued Friday to close all public and private schools, a period covering Wednesday through April 6 at the earliest.
The order is in response to the information made available regarding COVID-19 and to prevent, suppress and control the disease. All school training, practices, scrimmages and contests during that time period are suspended.
In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.
Coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.
The spring sports season officially kicked off on Monday, March 9, as track and field teams had their first days of practice. Monday was slated to be the first day of practice for softball teams with baseball pitchers and catchers also being able to start throwing programs. But now that’s all in limbo.
Familiar spot
This year was supposed to be different.
After several years of being confined inside well after the season had started, a relatively mild winter was supposed to allow spring sports athletes to get outside earlier. It already happened to some level as track and field teams were able to practice outside last week as snow continued to melt.
But then on the heels of the cancellation of the rest of the boys and girls basketball postseasons late Thursday and Gov. Evers’ executive order on Friday, all the progress went for naught. Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said Gov. Evers’ order and firm timeline for closures were helpful and allows athletes a schedule and some certainty during an uncertain time.
“Right now I’m optimistic this proactive piece taken by not only our state, but other states will hopefully allow us to get back on the fields,” Thompson said.
The Chi-Hi softball team spent the winter fundraising for the opportunity to travel to Florida and play several games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a 220-acre athletic complex on the campus of Walt Disney World Resort. The program had made trips there before and was looking forward to another before last week’s news.
“I feel for my seniors,” Chi-Hi coach Kate Fjelstad said. “We were excited to go to Disney with that all planned and slowly watched that whittle away when Disney World closed and ESPN (Wide World of Sports) closed. We’re trying to be optimistic that we’re going to get a spring season.”
Fjelstad said the players and parents have been able to get a refund on their costs for the resort, but the team was still working to get refunds in lieu of vouchers for the team’s airfare.
But even before next week’s previously scheduled trip, the Cardinals were set to hold tryouts this week and were excited at the prospect of being able to get outside after previous years of early-season practices being spent confined to gymnasiums.
“We’re used to that, mainly because of the snow,” Fjelstad said of the early practices inside. “We were excited up until probably last week, thinking that the snow’s going to be gone and we’re going to be able to use Dorais (Field) which is great for Chippewa Falls to see what our kids can do flyball wise because we don’t get to do that during tryout week.”
Vague language
The WIAA’s release during the weekend is consistent with Gov. Evers’ order, suspending all school training, practice, scrimmages and contests until at least April 6.
The WIAA added that ‘coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.’ For some coaches, that’s where it gets tricky.
“I asked six coaches (Monday) morning what does this mean and I honestly got six different answers of what their interpretation is of the WIAA language of we can give workouts virtually but we can’t attend the session,” McDonell track and field coach Marty Bushland said.
That includes questions such as what constitutes a non-individual workout? Are siblings who play the same sport allowed to practice together independent of the school? What if a few athletes want to get together to go for a run on their own?
McDonell athletic director Emily Mallek said she’s telling her coaches to venture on the side of caution when it comes to what the athletes do during the down time and overall she and other athletic directors are in a holding pattern, relying on what public officials and health officials are recommending.
And that changes often.
“News is changing so much every day,” Mallek said. “Our plan (from) last week has changed five times. It’s just going with what is relayed down to us from above.”
The Chi-Hi track and field team has more than 150 athletes this year, making specific workout plans more challenging for coach Becky Nette and her staff. But the school’s strength and conditioning program also includes many things they can do online from home during the time away from school.
“Kids have the ability to have body weight workouts,” Nette said. “They don’t need any equipment so they can do workouts at home and then as far as the running piece and making sure they’re doing that piece, the weather’s been nice right now so we’re hoping they’re able to take advantage and go outside for some runs and do some sprint work.”
Fjelstad and her staff already had individual workout plans set up for those softball players that would not be making the trip to Florida. Now those plans will expand but she’s not worried about her team not getting the work in.
“I’m not worried about our kids,” Fjelstad said. “They’re going to work hard and they’re going to do the stuff. They’ve bought in, they love softball. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed, no matter if we’re together or not the love of the game hasn’t changed so I’ll have kids working on their time off away from school and we’ll be OK when the season comes.
“I just want to have a season for them.”
Condensed chaos
If things develop in the best case scenario and teams see action this spring, what might that look like?
Even if a decent chunk of the schedule is chopped at the front, schools still have options to get games on the backend with doubleheaders for baseball and softball and fewer events for other sports. Most prep postseasons don’t begin until the later half of May at the earliest so there is some wiggle room for time.
For Bushland, exploring those options is the most important thing instead of making hard-line decisions now with so much still up in the air.
“If we had one or two meets throughout the (regular) season and we just went into regionals, sectionals and state, so be it. To me that would be so much better than to put the kibosh on the season right now like they did with the NCAA (canceling spring sports),” Bushland said. “Who knows, maybe this is all OK come the first of May or the risk level is substantially lower or it’s a non-factor.”
For now the immediate future is uncertain, especially for those wondering whether they’ve taken the high school field, diamond, track, court or links for the final time.
“We want kids to be safe, we want families to be safe,” Fjelstad said. “We’re doing the right thing by doing that, we’re just hopefully optimistic for those seniors. That’s who I’m aching for right now.”
