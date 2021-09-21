Prep Sports: Longtime Stanley-Boyd coach, educator LaFlamme remembered for preparation, personality

Preparation was a cornerstone of LaFlamme's success. That attention to detail helped him garner several accolades, including induction into both the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Halls of Fame.

LaFlamme spent 41 seasons as an assistant coach with the Orioles, helping Stanley-Boyd qualify for the playoffs on 20 occasions. The Orioles took home state championships in 1991 and 1995 and were state runner-ups in 1977, 1986 and 1996. Stanley-Boyd won 17 conference championships during his tenure of coaching with head coaches Gene Hatfield, Mike McDaniels, Jim Brinker, Earl Larson and Jeff Koenig.

“I could count on Lee," Brinker said. "I didn’t have to worry about coming on Monday and worrying if Lee had a game plan, because he would and not only a game plan but a good game plan and one that by the time Monday afternoon practice started he was ready to put the game plan in.”

LaFlamme led the hard-hitting defense for the Orioles that was perennially one of the area's best. He was named the WFCA's District Assistant Coach of the Year in 1995 and the WFCA's State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2005 and was an assistant coach in the 1997 WFCA Shrine Game.