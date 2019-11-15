Emily Mallek has been named the new athletic director for McDonell Area Catholic Schools, the school announced in a press release on Friday afternoon.
Mallek comes to McDonell after most recently serving as the athletic director for a catholic high school in Milwaukee.
"My goal as the athletic director is to promote education-based athletics and activities through an atmosphere of learning that will help create leaders not only on the field or stage, but also in the classroom and in the community," Mallek said in the press release.
Eric Gardow stepped down from the position in August after one year and Chad Bormann has served as interim athletic director while the school conducted its search.
"We are excited to welcome Ms. Emily Mallek to our team," MACS president Molly Bushman said in the release. "MACS has a proud tradition of excellence and student engagement in our athletic programs. Ms. Mallek's strengths in education and athletics are enhanced by her catholic faith and values.
"I am confident that she will be an excellent leader and example to our coaches and student-athletes."
Mallek received her Bachelor of Science in education form the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and her Masters of Education from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.