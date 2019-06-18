Branding from the top to the bottom.
The summer for McDonell athletics is about building a connection from the youngest athletes to the ones starring for the high school varsity teams.
McDonell is in the process of redesigning the gyms at the high school and Holy Ghost Elementary. The floor at the high school has been completed with the elementary school floor currently underway as the two gyms will be replicas of each other.
“It’s important to our brand and our marketing that we connect Holy Ghost and St. Charles with MACS as a whole,” McDonell Athletic Director Eric Gardow said.
Gardow said the two gyms being the same design will bond younger athletes with those on the playing athletics in high school. The hope is those kids dream about playing for the Macks and continue to want to a part of McDonell Area Catholic Schools throughout their time in school.
“I envision that these young people here (at the elementary school) will want to play on that high school floor someday in sports,” Gardow said. “When they’re here competing at the elementary and middle school level they can have that dream and vision of going onward to continue at MACS.”
The new floor prominently places the McDonell bulldog logo in the center of the court. In opposite sides of the athletics logo is the school shield as McDonell looks to put more emphasis on the education provided by the schools.
Something that hasn’t been changed are two small inscriptions located in opposite corners of the volleyball boundary lines. The initials “DS” were part of the old floor and are once again displayed with the new rendition in memorial of Deb Roesler.
Roesler a former teacher in the school system started the volleyball program and coached for 27 years before passing away in 2003. Deb’s husband Steve — who has worked at McDonell for more than 40 years — was inducted into the McDonell Hall of Fame in May and Gardow felt like now was the right time to do something more for the Roesler family.
During Steve’s induction ceremony, Gardow unveiled the new court design for the newly-named “Steve and Deb Roesler Gymnasium.”
“The entire process of impacting kids though faith, education and sports like they have for many years, nobody will repeat what this family done,” Gardow said.
The gym will also have newly painted walls and new wall mats placed on each end of the court with a school shield centered.
The final addition to the gym will be a new scorers table coming in July. Funding for the scorers table was raised during McDonell’s alumni weekend in March in honor of Wilf Herbert, who passed away in 2016. Hebert volunteered a lot of his time at McDonell athletic events and was a prominent figure at many McDonell activities.
Beyond the gym, McDonell has upgraded its fitness room. The high school received new weight lifting equipment as Gardow said the upgrades will provide all students the chance to develop healthy lifestyles. The new equipment will be used both by athletic programs along with being part of health class curriculum. It took no time for the equipment to be put to use as McDonell began its summer weight training “Mack Fit” program on Monday with Gardow and other coaches collaborating to put the program together.
With a few few finishing touches McDonell will have taken steps to fully brand each school in MACS and build a connection between them all. Once the upgrades to the gyms at both the high school and Holy Ghost are complete, Gardow hopes MACS has built something the entire McDonell community can appreciate.
“With some paint and some new wall mats we’ll have great presentation for our athletic facilities and our school for our young people to grow and excel and feel proud of,” Gardow said.