McDonell has named Eric Gardow as the school's new athletic director, according to a press release from the school on Wednesday.
Gardow takes over the position for Archie Sherbinow, who stepped down from his athletic director, teaching and head boys basketball coach positions last month to pursue a teaching position in the area.
Gardow is currently working as activities director at Qatar-Finland International School in Qatar and is an Eau Claire native. He will be returning to the United States near the end of October.
"After years of teaching, coaching and administrative work overseas in international schools, coming home to the Chippewa Valley allows me to grow, share and collaborate together with the students, teachers and coaches in all of the respective programs in their entirety," Gardow said in the release. "I am humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to work with all of the wonderful people at Chippewa Falls McDonell.
"It's a school with a rich history in the community and has an excellent tradition in academics as well as competitive and successful sports programs."
During the first few weeks of school, Gardow will be in regular contact with McDonell principal Brian Schulner as the school hires a new boys basketball coach and with school staff who will cover the on-site duties.
"We are excited to have Mr. Gardow join our leadership team," McDonell president Jeff Heinzen said in the release. "His varied experiences as both a teacher and administrator reflect our vision and mission. We look forward to having him join us in the second quarter of our academic year."
