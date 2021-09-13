Prep Sports: McDonell names Landherr new athletic director

McDonell Area Catholic Schools has named Alexis Landherr as its new athletic directory, the school announced in a press release on Monday morning.
Most recently, Landherr served as the athletics administrative assistant for Kenosha Unified School District. Landherr received her bachelor of exercise science from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and has also received her master of arts in sports management from Minnesota State University - Mankato.
“McDonell Area Catholic Schools is excited to welcome Ms. Alexis Landherr to continue to grow the tradition of athletic excellence, extracurricular involvement, and servant leadership at our schools," MACS president Molly Bushman said in a press release. "We also thank Mr. Chad Bormann for his generous service as interim A.D."
Landherr replaces Emily Mallek as athletic director.
“I'm grateful for the chance to work for McDonell Area Catholic Schools," Landherr said in a press release. "Chippewa Falls seems to be a vibrant and rich community. I’m excited and ready to promote learning, expand the sports programs here and work to become part of the faith community.”
