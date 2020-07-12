Prep Sports: McDonell teams play the waiting game to see if they'll be able to compete in summer contests

“We’re getting something but we really don’t know what we’re getting yet,” Bushland said.

Prep sports came to a halt in mid-March near the end of the girls and boys basketball seasons while spring sports were beginning to ramp up. Many coaches had not been around their athletes since then.

“The nicest thing is at least I get to be in touch with the kids again, whereas we went months where you’re sending a text message or you’re communicating through a training app and it’s just not the same,” Bushland said.

The return of athletics in July has meant the schedules for athletes has suddenly become packed both with practices for those returning spring sports as well as summer contact days for other sports.

“It’s kind of exciting, though,” senior-to-be Tanner Opsal said of the schedule. “You’re used to having nothing to do, now you have something to do every night and that’s something to look forward to instead of doing nothing.”

Seckora said with so many activities for the athletes to participate in, coaches have been communicating with each other to make sure the schedules allow athletes to have time for all their sports.