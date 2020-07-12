Prep Sports: McDonell teams play the waiting game to see if they'll be able to compete in summer contests

Plans can always change.
McDonell had a protocol in place for July allowing teams to get in their contact days while the spring teams that missed the season due to COVID-19 were allowed to reorganize and practice with their eyes set on playing games later in the month.
But like many situations in recent months, things changed.
After Chippewa County was designated as a high-risk area for COVID-19 Wednesday, public health director Angela Weideman has recommended limiting indoor gatherings at 15 people and outdoor gatherings at 50 people.
McDonell athletic director Emily Mallek said the school has moved to pods of 15 for sports practices or contact days that are being held indoors while the school’s MackFit offseason conditioning program is still operating in pods of 10 students.
The biggest change comes with the school not having games until the county is out of the high-risk category. McDonell’s baseball and softball teams had a number of contests scheduled against local teams such as Fall Creek and Thorp, but that has now been put on pause.
Teams had been practicing with the expectation of getting some competition in, but knew things could change in an instant.
“The name of the game here really has been patience,” McDonell softball coach Chelsea Seckora said before Wednesday’s announcement. “Obviously the health of our community is always number one. What the people in charge of health tell us to do, obviously that’s most important and we’re going to do that.”
Coaches are required to administer temperature checks for athletes before they can participate in practices and games, equipment must be sanitized, hand sanitizer stations are provided and players must fill out questionnaires to make sure they aren’t feeling any possibly symptoms of the coronavirus, nor have they come into contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.
The practices and possible games not only provide the chance for the teams to play games, but also provide valuable development time for the teams and their younger players after a spring away from competition.
“We were definitely rebuilding last year, so it’s nice to be able to get out here and have a team and see that they are interested in it still,” McDonell baseball coach Ryan Baier said early last week. “Me losing a year with the group of kids that I have was definitely not something we really could afford to do. I’ve been very impressed these last few practices we’ve had with these guys and where they have started off already with the first couple practices.”
Currently, the McDonell track and field team had one event on its schedule — a distance-running based meet in Milwaukee next weekend. With so many more moving parts to make a potential track and field meet work, McDonell coach Marty Bushland and administration are in contact with local health officials to see what it would take to make those possible events occur.
“We’re getting something but we really don’t know what we’re getting yet,” Bushland said.
Prep sports came to a halt in mid-March near the end of the girls and boys basketball seasons while spring sports were beginning to ramp up. Many coaches had not been around their athletes since then.
“The nicest thing is at least I get to be in touch with the kids again, whereas we went months where you’re sending a text message or you’re communicating through a training app and it’s just not the same,” Bushland said.
The return of athletics in July has meant the schedules for athletes has suddenly become packed both with practices for those returning spring sports as well as summer contact days for other sports.
“It’s kind of exciting, though,” senior-to-be Tanner Opsal said of the schedule. “You’re used to having nothing to do, now you have something to do every night and that’s something to look forward to instead of doing nothing.”
Seckora said with so many activities for the athletes to participate in, coaches have been communicating with each other to make sure the schedules allow athletes to have time for all their sports.
“I just think it’s really awesome,” Seckora said of the return of practices. “There’s lots to do in the summer. People have been stuck inside. So going boating, hanging out with family and stuff are all things we’re starting to be able to get back into and they’re choosing to be here at the softball field sweating bullets in July to get some sort of season in and to make improvement on their skills.
“I can’t say enough because this is a choice they’re making. They don’t have to do it. There’s no state tournament to work for, they’re just here because they like to play softball and they want to get better.”
