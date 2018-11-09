McDonell has named Eric Gardow as the school’s new athletic director, according to a press r…

Getting To Know

New McDonell athletic director Eric Gardow

• 1986 Eau Claire North graduate, where he played on the school's first state qualifying basketball team in 1985

• Earned degree at UW-Eau Claire in special education and cognitive disabilities. Was member of Division III national runner-up men's basketball team in 2000.

• Earned masters at UW-Stout while serving as assistant coach on men's basketball team.

• Coached basketball internationally in Qatar and Japan.

• Co-founded BE Basketball academy in Qatar with Ben Smith.

• Served as activities director for Qatar-Finland International School in Qatar.