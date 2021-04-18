Prep Sports: New coaches use contact days to get up to speed

The duo has been using its contact days to reintroduce the players to the fundamentals of the game while also making sure they’re both speaking the same language with the players.

“It’s nice to get some common language throughout the program,” Seckora said. “Usually you have your first day of tryouts and you’re only together 3-4 days. We’re just using these contact days to get together as a program and get some common language between all three of our teams, some common language between all of our players (and) coaches.”

This year’s Chi-Hi team will be reliant on many younger players that haven’t seen varsity action yet, so the contact days also give those athletes a taste of what will be expected on a daily basis.

“We’re very young. We have mainly freshmen and sophomores in the program this year and so for that case they haven’t played high school ball at all,” Faherty said. “We have very few kids that have played a high school season so it’s really been important to get them used to...a ton of them have played a lot of softball but it’s a whole different thing to practice five days a week and go through the grind of a high school season.”

Across Terrill St. at McDonell, Baier takes the reigns for the Macks and has liked what he’s seen so far.