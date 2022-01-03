Prep Sports Notebook: Chi-Hi grad Frank earns first varsity coaching win in relief of her Cardinal coach with Stanley-Boyd

Kayla Frank has been around the sport of basketball all her life.

But just another game was hardly that for the Chi-Hi grad last Tuesday as she led the Stanley-Boyd varsity girls basketball team to a 41-29 victory over Loyal. Frank subbed for Alison Becker as the lead voice on the sideline for the Orioles in the victory over the Greyhounds.

Frank (Hanley) starred for Becker in high school at Chi-Hi before playing collegiately at UW-Eau Claire. During her Cardinal career, Frank set a program record she still owns for career 3-pointers (132) and is eighth in school history in total points (778). She helped the Cardinals win three Big Rivers Conference championships as the team finished a combined 63-11 during her three-year varsity career from 2011-14 playing for Becker and John Pollock.

As a Blugold, Frank was a four-year letterwinner and averaged five points per game in 100 games at UW-Eau Claire, including 38 starts. She coached on Becker’s staff when she was a student teacher in 2018-19 before returning as the junior varsity coach this year.

“I cannot say enough good things about Coach Becker,” Frank said. “She was a great coach when I had her, and she’s a great coach to coach with so it was really easy to step in to what she has set up for these girls.”

Frank was known for her strong basketball IQ and long-range shooting during her time as a Cardinal and Blugold but admitted she’s been more nervous as a coach as opposed to a player.

“It gives me more anxiety on the bench because I want to get in the game and play, but it’s really nice to see the things I know and some of the knowledge I can give other people and then when you see it work on the floor it almost means more to me when they can do it,” Frank said.

Frank may have been nervous on the inside, but her players said she still carried the same calm demeanor she’s known for on the outside.

“She’s a very calm person so she’s able to bring things to us in a way we can understand,” senior Lily Hoel said of Frank.

Chi-Hi wrestling hosting First Responder Night

The Cardinals are hosting a First Responder Recognition Night this Thursday as the Cardinals face Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers dual.

The night will feature a 50/50 raffle as well as raffle baskets with all proceeds going to the Chippewa Falls Police Drone Fund.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students with all first responders receiving free entry. Weigh-ins are set for 6 p.m. with the match scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

County wrestling tournaments return

As the new year begins, that means the return of a pair of longtime Chippewa County wrestling tournaments for Cadott and Chi-Hi.

This Saturday, the Hornets will host their annual invitational that will feature several state-ranked teams, including the Hornets, who were ranked sixth in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal were ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, in Division 2.

One week later, on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Cardinals are scheduled to host their annual invitational, which would actually be the first one since 2019. Both invites were canceled last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 edition was also canceled due to inclement weather.

Stanley-Boyd is among the other area teams scheduled to compete at Chi-Hi’s invitational.

Western Cloverbelt showdowns

The top-four boys basketball teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference are set for some significant showdowns this week.

Tuesday’s big matchup takes place in Stanley as one of the two unbeaten teams in WCC play Stanley-Boyd hosts third-place Eau Claire Regis as the Ramblers sit one game behind the Orioles and one loss behind Fall Creek in the standings. Friday’s big matchup in the league again involves the Ramblers as Eau Claire Regis welcomes rival McDonell in a battle of teams on the heels of the Orioles and Crickets. Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek will face off next week on Thursday, Jan. 13, in Stanley.

