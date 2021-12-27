Prep Sports Notebook: Defense drives Cadott girls basketball team's best start through eight games in 21st century

The Cadott girls basketball team is in uncharted territory.

And the Hornets have their defense to thank.

Cadott has won seven of its first eight games after defeating Fall Creek last Tuesday. The Hornets 7-1 record is the best start to a season through eight games in the 21st century for the program. Cadott has done a lot of things well as they get ready to enter the new year tied with McDonell for second in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings one game behind undefeated Osseo-Fairchild. The team is second in Chippewa County in scoring at 62 points per game but is best in defense, allowing just 35.3 points per game. Only one foe has scored more than 49 points in the first eight games against Cadott as the team has leaned on its 1-3-1 zone defense for success.

“We do hang our hat on that,” Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said of his team’s 1-3-1 after the win over Fall Creek. “We work on other things but when that’s working I’m not going to change it. Obviously, they cracked it on some key possessions but we’re just trying to be consistent and if the other team can’t crack it all the time enough then we stay in control of those possessions.”

Olivia Goodman is the lone senior for the Hornets on a team made up predominantly of juniors and sophomores. Overall it’s a lineup that has spent plenty of floor time together and has plenty of built-up chemistry to go with its developing length and athleticism.

“The group we have together we’re a really tight group, we all know each other, we all love each other and it’s all about trusting each other,” junior Lauryn Goettl said. “When you go to guard someone you do trust bumps and you just got to trust the other person.”

Goettl is second to McDonell’s Lauryn Deetz in Chippewa County scoring at 18.9 points per game. She has scored at least 20 points in her last five games including a 26-point effort in a 56-30 win over Thorp on Dec. 16.

“She had a good year last year and she’s just picked up from that,” Hazuga said of Goettl. “She rebounds, plays defense, steals, scores and assists. She’s a very complete player.”

Fellow junior Laken Ryan leads the county in 3-pointers made (21) while Elly Eiler is averaging just under 12 points per game.

Several influential seniors from the last few years have graduated including 2020-21 Chippewa County Player of the Year Jada Kowalczyk, but an athletic and energetic Hornets squad has quickly found its stride this season.

Cadott is off until the new year before hosting Independence (Jan. 3) and Gilmanton (Jan. 4) in nonconference action. After that, the Hornets start a daunting stretch of six consecutive road games that include matchups at Bloomer (Jan. 6), McDonell (Jan. 11), Eau Claire Regis (Jan. 14) and Osseo-Fairchild (Jan. 18).

The Hornets program has not had a winning record in Western Cloverbelt play since Jim Couey led Cadott to a 10-2 record in 1998-99 and while the road from here gets rougher, they have an early leg up in the race and Hazuga said his team no longer considers itself to be an underdog.

“The one thing we’ve worked over the past few years at is not feeling like the underdog anymore,” Hazuga said. “We don’t feel that we’re always better than the opponent but we feel we’re as good as everybody so we almost expect every game to be close, tight and then see what we can do. The confidence should only go up from here.”

Reunited

Earlier this month coaches Greg Van Grunsven and Michael Kessler were reunited, but on opposite benches as Van Grunsven led the Bloomer boys team in a nonconference matchup against Kessler’s Elk Mound squad on Dec. 14 in Bloomer.

Kessler led the Mounders to a 49-41 win and overall has his team off to a 6-1 start overall coming into nonconference games this week against Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday and Fall Creek on Thursday — the top-two teams in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Kessler spent four years on Van Grunsven’s staff at Eau Claire Memorial prior to moving on to Elk Mound and said he learned plenty from his mentor.

“It’s really fun,” Kessler said after the game on Dec. 14. “He knows everything I’m calling, I know everything he’s calling. I didn’t just learn basketball from him. He hooked me up with a realtor, helped me with my first house, he hooked me up with insurance people. The bond that we have is much deeper than basketball. I’m just so happy that basketball brought us together because he’s a tremendous friend and a great guy and I really like competing against him.”

Bloomer is 2-4 on the season and is off until next week when the Blackhawks play at McDonell on Jan. 4.

“There’s no secrets there right? Coach Kess probably knew my mindset going into the game spending some time with me,” Van Grunsven said of matching up with Kessler. “He made some terrific adjustments and the rest of the year the Elk Mound Mounders are my second favorite team. I’m rooting for Coach Kess all the time except for this one game.

“I think the world of him as a coach and as a young person and I’m really happy to see his team is having some success again this year.”

Holiday tourneys

Several local teams will be in action this week at holiday tournaments.

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team is hosting the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sabers play the second game of the day on the south rink in Tuesday’s quarterfinals against the Fond du Lac Warbirds. Other teams in action include Black River Falls, Bay Area, Hayward, the Fox Cities Stars, Eau Claire Area Stars and Rock County with three games over the two days.

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team is playing in the Notre Dame Academy Showcase in Green Bay on Tuesday through Thursday, opening action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. versus Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Another boys hockey team in action is the Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys team at Menomonie on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Chi-Hi wrestling team makes a return to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the On The Water Classic on Wednesday and Thursday. Cadott, Bloomer/Colfax and Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe will be in action at the Northern Badger Classic in River Falls on Wednesday and Thursday while Stanley-Boyd will compete at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Chi-Hi boys and girls basketball teams are hitting the road for neutral site games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fresh off their first win of the season, the Cardinal boys head for Green Bay to face Appleton North on Tuesday at 5 p.m and Appleton East on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at the Kress Center on the campus of UW-Green Bay. The Chi-Hi girls play at Middleton on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 1 p.m. The McDonell boys basketball team competes in a four-team tournament over two days at Whitehall on Wednesday and Thursday, facing Whitehall on Wednesday before meeting either Durand or Ladysmith on Thursday.

