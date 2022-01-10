Prep Sports Notebook: Huss making immediate impact with McDonell boys basketball

Canan Huss understood the situation he was walking into.

And he’s happy to do his part.

The junior has made an immediate impact for the McDonell boys basketball team in his first season with the program after moving from Anchorage, Alaska. Huss leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game through the first 11 games and had a big moment for the Macks on Friday night with his game-winning 3-pointer in a 47-46 overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.

“It’s been so great. It’s just a good program,” Huss said after the win. “Coming in I love all the guys, all the guys love me and it’s been nothing but love.”

McDonell coach Adam Schilling said the team’s quick acceptance of the new guy has been a big part in the success.

“I’ve seen his teammates really embrace him and I think that’s important,” Schilling said after the win. “He really did a good job. The teammates did a really good job making him feel welcome. I think that made him feel comfortable right away. He’s got a lot of intensity and I think the other kids really feed off of it.”

Huss scored nine of his team-high 19 points in overtime and overall has helped shoulder some of the scoring load after McDonell graduated a large seven-player senior class from last year’s Division 5 state runner-up so scoring was needed entering the season. The 6-foot-3 Huss has displayed a versatile set of skills so far for the Macks, not shying away from contact as he drives to the basket but also showing the ability to shoot from the outside.

Friday’s win was a much-needed victory for the Macks (5-6, 3-2), who had lost four of their last five games prior to the win. The schedule gets busier for McDonell in the coming days and weeks as the Macks play seven more games before the end of January, beginning with a home contest versus Cadott on Thursday.

Both Huss and Schilling hope Friday’s win can be a jolt for the team and the start of some bigger things for a program that has earned plenty of success in recent years.

“It has been a tough stretch,” Schilling said. “We’ve had a lot of kids sick and in and out of practices and this is something we need. We needed to get in a close game and to pull it out on the end is just big for our group. We’ve got to build on it now. We can’t have it and not play well our next game.”

Numbers gameThe Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe wrestling team put together a successful effort at Saturday’s Cadott invitational despite a small roster.

Prep Wrestling: Cadott wins home invitational with five champions The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.

The Wolfpack program has just three wrestlers currently active but the trio fared well on Saturday as Troy Duellman won the title at 145 pounds, Preston Fredrickson was fourth at 126 and Braeden Person finished seventh at 152. Duellman picked up three pinfall wins before winning the title with a decision victory over Regis/Altoona’s Tommy Tomesh.

Fredrickson won his first matchup of the day before falling by pin to two-time defending state champion Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott. Fredrickson lost his third-place match by injury default but Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe coach Greg Sonnentag said he didn’t think the injury would keep Fredrickson out for long. Person won two of his four matches, capping the day with a 4-0 decision win to take seventh.

With just three wrestlers in the program, finding different ways to gain valuable reps can be a challenge. But coach Sonnentag said a return to larger tournaments and the ability for schools to host more triangulars and quads has helped his small roster maximize its mat time.

“It creates some challenging days, especially if someone is out sick or gone, just getting good practices in can be a challenge,” coach Sonnentag said. “But you made do.”

Key contestsThis week offers several basketball games between conference contenders as teams look for some separation entering the second half.

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team hosts Prairie Farm on Tuesday in a battle of East Lakeland leaders as the state-ranked Panthers have four ELC wins with the Chieftains one half game back with three. Western Cloverbelt contenders collide on Tuesday as the league’s two second-place teams meet with McDonell hosting Cadott. Both the Macks and Hornets are one game behind unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild.

Western Cloverbelt boys basketball takes centerstage on Thursday as the league’s two remaining unbeaten teams in conference play clash when Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek. The Orioles are 6-0 in league play — one more win than the Crickets — and both teams have some early clearance on McDonell (3-2) and Eau Claire Regis (3-3) for their top spots.

