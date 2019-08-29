To say the Stanley-Boyd girls golf team will have a young roster this year would be an understatement.
Third-year coach Devon Wenndt’s squad will feature all sophomores and freshmen this fall with returning sophomore Bella Green representing the lone experience on the team entering the season.
Stanley-Boyd adds 10 freshmen to the team, so competition for playing time should be solid but with so many new faces it may take some time before a consistent lineup is uncovered.
“With so much youth, it’ll simply nice to get them some experience,” Wenndt said. “Many of those freshmen show great promise, but we need to get some rounds under our belts.”
Stanley-Boyd and others are part of a growing ‘conference’, a group of teams that host multi-team events throughout the fall. The league started three years ago with Osseo-Fairchild and Regis/Altoona after the three leagues left the former CloverValley Golf League that included teams from the Wisconsin Valley Conference such as Marshfield and Stevens Point.
Osseo-Fairchild has added Fall Creek to a co-op with talented golfer Ariel Heuer joining that team while Colfax and Flambeau have also joined in recent years.
Bloomer girls tennis returns Wittrock, Zwiefelhofer
The Blackhawks bring back a pair of singles players this fall and will count on a cast of new players to help fill other spots in the lineup.
Seniors Annabelle Wittrock and Jenna Zwiefelhofer each have multiple years of experience in varsity singles actions and will be counted upon to lead the way for the team.
Ryanna Keller, Tiana Peterson, Kaylee Klatt, Brynn Vereide, Maeghan Hanaman, Madilyn Omar, Adeline Frank and Alyssa White are new faces to varsity that should help fill out the lineup in singles and doubles for the Blackhawks.
“A new season and new opportunities await the Blackhawks tennis team,” Bloomer coach Aryn Sather said. “We are eager to start. We gained eight new athletes only to improve the overall potential of the team. We hope to improve our stats from last year getting more wins under our name.
“Our overall goal is playing one match at a time, doing better than the time before.”