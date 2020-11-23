Prep Sports: Schools have differing winter sports plans as practices are able to get underway

All winter prep sports teams were able to begin practicing on Monday and Chippewa County’s eight schools were following many different practice plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonell started boys basketball practice on Monday but none of the school’s winter sports teams will be able to participate in games or scrimmages until Dec. 12 at the earliest. The school is moving to virtual learning starting on Nov. 30 and practices will be optional with all games between now and Dec. 12 postponed or canceled. As the schedule currently stands, the first games for the teams after Dec. 12 would be road games for the girls team at Neillsville and the boys team at Fall Creek.

New Auburn’s boys and girls basketball teams are currently in quarantine until Sunday, Nov. 29 and are unable to practice or play in games until then. The teams will begin practice on Nov. 30 and have their first games the following week. The New Auburn district is in virtual learning until Jan. 4 but will be able to compete athletically unless a team is quarantined. Based on New Auburn’s current schedule, a home boys basketball game against Lac Courte Oreilles on Dec. 3 and a road girls game at Northwood on Dec. 4 could be the season openers for each team.