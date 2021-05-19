Prep Sports: Seven Chi-Hi athletes finalize college commitments

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Porzondek will make the short trip to Eau Claire where he joins a Blugold program with a few former Chi-Hi teammates already on the roster. Porzondek capped his Cardinal career in the pool by setting school records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle earlier this year at the Division 1 state championships.

He joins former Cardinals Ian Olson and Zach Topritzhofer with the Blugolds as well as others swimmers he's familiar with at a location he's comfortable with. As he prepares to make the jump to college, Porzondek will continue training as he looks to stay in the sprint and breaststroke events at the next level.

“I know that they’re a very high competitive Division III school within swimming so I was excited for that because I knew they were a good team, I’d have some fast people to practice with," Porzondek said. "But also the campus is really nice, I enjoyed it.”

Schneider helped the Chi-Hi girls swim team win a Big Rivers Conference championship last fall to cap the season, a year that came to an abrupt end for the Cards prior to the start of the postseason as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District moved to virtual learning at that time. Schneider helped a 400 freestyle relay team finish third while finishing second individually in the 100 breaststroke and helping the 200 medley relay team finish third.