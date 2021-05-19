Prep Sports: Seven Chi-Hi athletes finalize college commitments

Seven Chi-Hi senior athletes finalized agreements to continue with sports in college during a ceremony on Wednesday morning.
Sidney Polzin, Ella Ausman, Abigail Martin, Cooper Porzondek, Emma Schneider, Jacob Walczak and Jack Meyer will continue with sports beyond the end of their Cardinal careers this spring and were honored for that achievement.
Polzin and Ausman will play women's hockey at St. Mary's University in Winona, Minn. while Ausman will play hockey at Trine University in Angola, Ind. Porzondek will continue in the pool as he joins the UW-Eau Claire men's swimming team and Schneider will also join a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference swim squad as she competes for the UW-La Crosse women's team. Walczak heads for Menomonie to play on the UW-Stout men's basketball team and Meyer is joining the UW-Stout football program.
Polzin, Ausman and Martin were key pieces of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team that won a state championship earlier this year and for Polzin and Ausman, the chance to remain teammates as they take their game to the next level is one they both treasure.
Polzin was named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin after a stellar senior season in which she led the Sabers with 25 goals, 16 assist ans 41 points across 20 games. The forward liked the location and said it was a 'sigh of relief' knowing she'd have a teammate joining her for their next step on the ice.
“I’m really excited for a new opportunity and to get away a little bit, but not too far," Polzin said.
Ausman was selected to the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association's All-State Second Team for the 2020-21 season after scoring 12 goals and assisting on 16 others as a defenseman.
“It’s a beautiful location and the coaching staff and players on the team already were super welcoming and excited for us to play,' Ausman said of joining St. Mary's. "It really just solidified that they’re a family there and that’s what I was looking for.”
Martin will head for Indiana to play at Trine, a private university in Angola. The defenseman logged three goals and 11 assists for the Sabers in earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention honors. Martin was impressed by the school's facilities and coaches as well as a unique recruiting pitch she received while visiting in the form of a litter of puppies and felt the school felt like home.
“I think it’s going to be the best step for me to expand my horizons," Martin said.
Polzin and Ausman plan on staying busy on the ice as they prepare to head to Winona while Martin is planning to take some time off to let some of the bumps and bruises from a physical championship season heal so she can be at 100 percent when she arrives at Trine.
Porzondek will make the short trip to Eau Claire where he joins a Blugold program with a few former Chi-Hi teammates already on the roster. Porzondek capped his Cardinal career in the pool by setting school records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle earlier this year at the Division 1 state championships.
He joins former Cardinals Ian Olson and Zach Topritzhofer with the Blugolds as well as others swimmers he's familiar with at a location he's comfortable with. As he prepares to make the jump to college, Porzondek will continue training as he looks to stay in the sprint and breaststroke events at the next level.
“I know that they’re a very high competitive Division III school within swimming so I was excited for that because I knew they were a good team, I’d have some fast people to practice with," Porzondek said. "But also the campus is really nice, I enjoyed it.”
Schneider helped the Chi-Hi girls swim team win a Big Rivers Conference championship last fall to cap the season, a year that came to an abrupt end for the Cards prior to the start of the postseason as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District moved to virtual learning at that time. Schneider helped a 400 freestyle relay team finish third while finishing second individually in the 100 breaststroke and helping the 200 medley relay team finish third.
The sudden end to the season kept Schneider's competitive juices flowing and she was able to find a fit with the Eagles as she continues to focus on the breaststroke with some distance work mixed in.
“For me (with) academics and athletics the balance between the two is really important and every time I went to campus I felt like it was just the right fit for me," Schneider said.
Continual work on the court and in the weight room helped put Walczak in position to play basketball at the college level as he joins the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-5 Walczak averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this past season for the Cardinals and is a two-time All-Chippewa County first team selection.
Walczak joins a Blue Devils roster that housed a pair of Chippewa County players this past season with Stanley-Boyd grad Brady Booth and McDonell graduate Cory Hoglund that also has former McDonell head coach Archie Sherbinow on staff as an assistant coach.
“I thought it wasn’t too far away from home but it wasn’t too close and I just knew it was a good fit for me," Walczak said.
Meyer joins Walczak as a Cardinal turned Blue Devil as he joins the football program at UW-Stout. Meyer only has two years of experience as a kicker and punter but made the most of them with the Cardinals and was recently named a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State Honorable Mention at punter to go with his offseason camp work with Kicking World, a national organization that focuses on helping kickers and punters. Meyer played for the Cardinals at Williams Stadium last fall against Menomonie, not knowing that would go on to be his collegiate home.
“The opportunity there is crazy," Meyer said of going to UW-Stout. "I’ll be going in and basically starting as a kicker and punter as a true freshman, which is something you don’t see a lot and it being a polytech school I can go study and do what I want. I can get my manufacturing and design degree and welding certification along with playing football for four years.”