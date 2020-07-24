Prep Sports: Several dominoes remain on path to sports' return in fall

“Coming out of it I really think they took the goal of getting kids back safe was the main thing and I’m actually pleased that we still have an opportunity to participate this fall," Mallek said. "It’s kind of left up to each local school district on their thoughts and working with their local health organization to see if they’re able to safety participate. But I do think it’s really optimistic, especially for schools in our area that we will be able to have some sort of participation competition going into the fall which obviously is a big relief for our coaches and our staff.”

Schools that are unable to play in the fall due to health concerns would be able to play in the spring in a modified format. The Big Eight Conference near Madison is the first league to announce fall competitions will not be held.

“At least we have some sort of direction now instead of…since last March I feel like it’s just been walking in the dark," Mallek said. "When people ask, we really don’t know specific answers. At least we’re in the right direction now.”