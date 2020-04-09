Prep Sports: Spring athletes stay in shape while waiting to see if they'll have a season

Students are able to access workouts their coaches and teachers create for them and students have the option to create their own workouts based on available equipment, how their bodies are feeling and their fitness background. Students also fill out a readiness quiz before their workouts, asking about their soreness, stress level, energy level, mood and how they slept. During the workouts students keep track of sets, reps, how much weight they lifted and their exercises and can also keep track of their maximum lifts, workouts completed and previous lifts for each exercise.

The school’s physical education department is utilizing the program for all students as a part of their online schooling.

Uncertainty

Several states have already cancelled their spring seasons.

The WIAA has paused Wisconsin’s with all sports on hold at least until April 24 with Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order in effect.

And while nobody is sure of what the next few months will bring on the prep landscape, Thaler is pleased the WIAA has taken the time to see how everything will shake out before making a decision that will impact so many.

“For athletes and especially seniors this is pretty brutal. I don’t know how else to describe it,” Thaler said. “Everything – the perfect end to your senior year, last sports season – is kind of taken away really quickly and I don’t know what the WIAA can do, but I feel like we should really, really hold out until it becomes obvious a season isn’t possible.”

