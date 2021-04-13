Prep Sports: Spring programs use contact days to focus on fundamentals ahead of start of season

And the athletes are happy to get to work.

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team had a winless 2019 campaign and coach Al Ali said his team has approached the workouts reinvigorated. Ali said the program has consistently had around 30 players at each workout and he estimated that a few years ago that number would’ve been around ten.

“The big thing that we’re working on fundamentals. We’re rebuilding,” Ali said. “I think a lot of us understand where we’re at. The returning players know where we were at the last time we touched the field and we want to improve on that and we know we have to improve the fundamentals in every aspect of the game so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Generally most spring sports seasons would start in mid-to-late March and when games would start would solely rely on what Mother Nature allowed. In the case of the Chi-Hi girls soccer team, the start of their season often coincided with the district’s spring break, so tryouts wouldn’t take place until a week later and the team would start behind others in preparation. But that’s not the case this year and a focus on fundamentals now will allow Ali’s Cardinals and many other teams to be better prepared when games start taking place not long after the first official day of spring practice.