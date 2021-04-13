Prep Sports: Spring programs use contact days to focus on fundamentals ahead of start of season

It has been more than 22 months since prep sports teams have been able to be on the diamond, track, field, course or court for spring practices and games.
But that will change on Monday as the spring season opens for baseball, softball, track and field and boys golf with girls soccer and boys tennis beginning in the upcoming weeks.
The 2020 season ended before it ever really got going amid the rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting early spring practices before ultimately shutting down the season in whole. But those teams will return to competition in the coming weeks as the later-starting spring will get going with a flurry as practices start next week with games and competitions soon to follow.
The winter sports season wrapped up at the start of March and with a month-plus gap between seasons, the WIAA allowed spring programs to have up to 15 contact days, opportunities for teams to get together for workouts.
Chippewa County teams of all sports that have gotten together have used that time to get back to the basics as they return to sports they haven’t played in full since 2019.
“It’s almost like a 15-day clinic and camp because you’re going through a lot of fundamental skills, basic skills, giving pitchers time to start to work every day, starting to see pitchers live,” Chi-Hi softball co-coach Jared Faherty said of the days.
And the athletes are happy to get to work.
The Chi-Hi girls soccer team had a winless 2019 campaign and coach Al Ali said his team has approached the workouts reinvigorated. Ali said the program has consistently had around 30 players at each workout and he estimated that a few years ago that number would’ve been around ten.
“The big thing that we’re working on fundamentals. We’re rebuilding,” Ali said. “I think a lot of us understand where we’re at. The returning players know where we were at the last time we touched the field and we want to improve on that and we know we have to improve the fundamentals in every aspect of the game so that’s what we’re focused on.”
Generally most spring sports seasons would start in mid-to-late March and when games would start would solely rely on what Mother Nature allowed. In the case of the Chi-Hi girls soccer team, the start of their season often coincided with the district’s spring break, so tryouts wouldn’t take place until a week later and the team would start behind others in preparation. But that’s not the case this year and a focus on fundamentals now will allow Ali’s Cardinals and many other teams to be better prepared when games start taking place not long after the first official day of spring practice.
“They’re going to be ready to jump into some of the more tactical stuff that we’re ready to do right away, rather than having to focus on fundamentals right away,” Ali said.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell baseball coach Brandon Baldry took over the Knights program last year but this spring marks his first with actual games and said those teams that have players putting in the work during contact days will be ahead of the game when the season officially starts.
“If you’re able to utilize it (and) get kids in it (it) should really help you out,” Baldry said.
Boys golf teams can start competition as soon as Thursday, April 22 with other sports able to start games and events not long after. The final week of April offers most sports getting underway with action in a spring season that is scheduled to run through June with the baseball and softball state tournaments currently slated to conclude spring at the end of the month.
And while right now many teams can’t predict how their teams will fare this spring, the work they’ve been putting in during recent weeks will allow them to hit the ground running a little bit harder to start the season, especially considering it’s been nearly two years since they have played in varsity competition.
“Usually your contact days are between the start of the season and waiting for the field to melt,” Chi-Hi softball co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. “That doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case. Once games start we’re going to have to hit the ground running. These contact days are really important in that way. We’re not going to have two weeks between creating teams and gameday.”