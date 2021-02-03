Prep Sports: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Schneider, Chwala and Fredrickson make college athletic commitments official

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schneider is coming off a strong senior season with the Orioles football team where he was named All-Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first team along the offensive line while also earning Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region honors.

"I chose Moorhead because at the beginning of the recruiting process they were awesome and throughout COVID and everything they made videos for us to watch and they just felt like a family," Schneider said. "The coaching staff was straight up. They told me everything I needed to know and I went on a visit there and it just felt like the right place."

Chwala had a similarly positive experience during his recruiting process as the linebacker had 46 tackles in his senior season including five for loss with one fumble recovery while adding 164 receiving yards and a touchdown on offense in earning All-Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors at linebacker.

"I chose Moorehead because they were very straight forward," Chwala said.

Both Schneider and Chwala also have a familiar face on the roster with the Dragons as Bo's older brother Theo is a fullback on the team.