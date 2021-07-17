Prep Sports: Summer contact days offer some normalcy as fall season nears

No news is good news so far for area prep sports coaches and athletes.

Coaches and athletes have been back on the field and in the gym this month for contact days, WIAA-approved offseason practice time with the fall season just around the corner.

Last fall coaches and athletes competed while working through ramped up protocols as the first sports to return to action since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up near the end of the 2020 winter season. Face coverings, distancing measures and decreased numbers of fans in attendance were among the factors in play throughout the fall.

Thus far summer contact days have felt more like ‘normal’ as many of those initial protocols have been relaxed through the winter and into the spring. And while the pandemic is still ongoing, case numbers in Chippewa County are down from a year ago and with vaccination options available the situation is different from 2020.