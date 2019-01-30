Severe winter weather has led to postponements for Thursday's prep schedule.
Events postponed
BOYS BASKETBALL
Menomonie at Chi-Hi (rescheduled for Feb. 12); Spooner at Bloomer (TBD)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell (Feb. 11); Cadott at Altoona (TBD); Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd (Feb. 4); Fall Creek at Thorp (Feb. 1)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Chi-Hi/Menomonie at Hudson (TBD)
