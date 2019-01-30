Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Severe winter weather has led to postponements for Thursday's prep schedule.

Events postponed

BOYS BASKETBALL

Menomonie at Chi-Hi (rescheduled for Feb. 12); Spooner at Bloomer (TBD)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell (Feb. 11); Cadott at Altoona (TBD); Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd (Feb. 4); Fall Creek at Thorp (Feb. 1)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Chi-Hi/Menomonie at Hudson (TBD)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.