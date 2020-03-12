Prep Sports: WIAA cancels remaining winter state tournament events

Thursday night was the final night of the prep winter sports season.

The WIAA announced on Thursday evening it is canceling the remaining girls basketball state and boys basketball sectional and state tournament events in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release Thursday evening. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Sectionals: Last-second basket lifts Neenah past Chi-Hi in semis Jacob Dietz's basket with less than a second to go was the difference as the Neenah boys basketball team edged Chi-Hi 49-47 on Thursday evening in a Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup in Marshfield.

Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell employs sound defensive strategy to push past Thorp Stout defense led the McDonell boys basketball team to a 47-35 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over Thorp on Thursday evening in Osseo.

But that will not happen now as the WIAA joins a lengthy list of sports organizations that have either put their seasons on hold or ended them altogether.