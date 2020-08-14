Prep Sports: WIAA maintains fall sports season, approves alternative spring season

The WIAA will forge ahead with its plans to have sports in the state this fall.
And for schools that cannot play this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative spring season for fall sports was examined and approved during the 2-hour, 43-minute WIAA Board of Control meeting Friday morning.
Numerous options were presented by the WIAA executive staff to the Board of Control.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said the WIAA and its Board of Control are taking "extraordinary measures" in order to deal with the "extraordinary times" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive staff recommended an alternative fall option that maintained fall sports, but also provided schools that cannot play fall sports the option to move fall sports to the spring. That was approved by an 11-0 vote by the Board of Control.
That will give the WIAA four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year — the delayed fall season, which will have practices for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country beginning on Monday and practices for football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball starting on Sept. 7; the winter season; the alternative spring season; and the traditional spring season.
That alternative spring season was important for area schools — including many in the Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference near Madison — that plan to start the school year with virtual learning models and will not be permitted to compete in athletics during that time period.
The traditional WIAA calendar will be amended.
Dates for practice, competition and any state tournaments (or so-called culminating events) will be changed for the winter and spring sports, meaning there will be new starting and ending dates. Winter sports are expected to be shortened by about three weeks and the amended traditional spring season will be about two weeks shorter, with the final events being in late June (likely June 28).
There will be overlap in the seasons. The WIAA permits a student-athlete to play in multiple sports; it would be up to the specific school to decide if a student-athlete could participate in two sports (example, playing football in the spring and competing in track and field).
It also was decided for scheduling purposes that a school must declare by Sept. 1 whether it will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or play a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season.
Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall are Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA. Football, permitted to start games Sept. 23-26, would have seven weeks of regular season, with two weeks of a culminating event.
The alternative spring season would allow for seven weeks of football. The winter and traditional spring seasons would allow for tournaments.
Health and safety protocols remain local issues determined by counties and school districts.
Several accommodations due to COVID-19 concerns that would provide scheduling relief to schools and provide competition opportunities for student-athletes were discussed and approved.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said the WIAA budget will reflect a deficit in 2019-20 after not being able to fully have the girls and boys basketball tournaments.
“Right now, we are operating on reserves,” Anderson said. He added that “we’re in far better shape than other states at this time.”
The fall’s WIAA area meetings will be held virtually, not in-person, it was decided.
Athletic directors were seeking guidance from Friday’s meeting, which should help in upcoming conference meetings. For instance, the Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference athletic directors have meetings scheduled Monday.
On July 23, the Board of Control voted to delay the fall sports season during a special business meeting.
The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for the so-called “lower-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 (for practice) and the “higher-risk” sports of 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7 (for practice).
Earliest dates for first competitions were set as Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.
That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences, that cannot play in the fall, such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference, the potential opportunity to play in the spring.
“Let’s provide as many opportunities for this membership to serve their kids,” Anderson said during the July meeting. “I say that now recognizing it is not one size fits all. … There is a comfort in that blanket of uniformity. But this not a normal year. And I think that if we limit ourselves, then we are limiting the possibilities and opportunities of providing these things to young people.”
It will be up to school districts around the state to determine if their high school teams are permitted to play and under what guidelines based on respective county health and safety mandates during the coronavirus outbreak.
Anderson favored having fall sports because he believes it’s important for student-athletes to have as many opportunities to participate as possible during this difficult time. Getting coaches and student-athletes together for practices and competition was critical, in his opinion, and more of a priority right now than holding a state championship game, or “culminating event,” as he preferred to call it.
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North 9-17-19
