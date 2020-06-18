Prep Sports: WIAA releases guidance plan to resume summer activities beginning July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first significant step in the return of prep sports has been taken.

The WIAA has determined that schools in the state will be able to return to summer training workouts beginning July 1 as long as schools follow the procedures set forth from the WIAA, which collaborated with the governor’s office, the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health Services to provide guidance for increasing summer activities.

“With what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in an email announcing the guidelines. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”

The WIAA released a 16-page “Guidance for Summer Activities” set of procedures on Thursday, sharing those guidelines with all athletic directors, principals and district administrators of members schools in providing a pathway for teams to return to summer organized activities with any decisions on the fall sports season yet to be fully decided upon.