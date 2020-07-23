Prep Sports: WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates

The proposal from administrators in the southwest part of the state was for the 2020-21 school year only and suggested a delay in all fall sports until the spring of 2021.

In that proposal, the fall sports would have begun in March and wrapped up in late May; the spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extended into July.

The school year finishes at the end of June, so continuing into July likely would need a waiver or approval by schools.

In that proposal, if the fall sports had been moved to the spring, the winter sports season would have been the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January, 2021. The proposal could have meant shortened seasons.

The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.

Other concerns raised about that scenario included there being a shortage of coaches, officials and facilities/fields/courts if seasons were moved; graduating seniors might not wish to play summer sports; there could be transportation difficulties; and there would be conflicts for athletes trying to decide between playing for their high school or their AAU, club and travel teams.