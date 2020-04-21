Prep Sports: WIAA's cancellation of spring sports unfortunate, but expected

It was to be expected.
Following the extension of Gov. Tony Evers stay-at-home order until May 26 and the closure of schools through the end of the school year, it meant the impending cancellation of spring sports.
Following a meeting of the WIAA Board of Control Tuesday the WIAA announced through social media that it had canceled all competitions and tournaments for the spring sports season. All training, practices, scrimmages and contests had previously been suspended following the governor’s mandate to close schools announced March 13.
“It’s an unfortunate final nail in the coffin that we kind of knew would be coming,” McDonell track and field coach Marty Bushland said.
Bushland was hoping they would be able to figure out a way to hold the season in the summer or have it begin in late May.
Spring coaches can continue to use virtual coaching until the end of state tournaments for each respective sport. Spring sports include track and field, baseball, softball, girls soccer, and boys golf and tennis.
Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said coaches have been using virtual options as ways to connect with athletes. It’s not been something the athletic department has pushed but it’s seen as a way stay in communication, as the kids are already having to adjust to a new way of learning in school without having to worry about following workout plans.
“We’ve tried to be able to connect with our kids as much as we can and offer individual workouts and things that would fit in that world,” Thompson said. “It’s a tough time right now. Kids are just getting used to their virtual school and taking their classes online.”
The WIAA also announced a 30-day out of season contact period for spring coaches to allow for spring teams to practice and hold competitions, as long as current seniors are involved. With the governor’s order for all school facilities to be closed until the school year ends June 30 that makes the beginning of July the first opportunity for practices and competition to be held, assuming access to school facilities is permitted at that time.
This will allow teams that include the current year’s seniors to conduct practices and competitions for up to 30 days, assuming restrictions on gatherings are removed, until the start of a student-athlete’s fall sport season.
All spring sports events scheduled during this time will still require approval from district administrators and teams that assemble without the current year’s seniors participating are limited to five days of unrestricted summertime contact, which is the same as fall and winter sports.
“We want to extend our sincere empathy and regrets to all the student-athletes and coaches that have worked hard in anticipation of participating in sports this spring, particularly the seniors,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release. “The Board of Control and Executive Staff have been resolute in their hopes to preserve some chance to play one more time, and it is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes
It’s too early to say whether summer competitions will be something Chi-Hi would be involved in, Thompson said, but at that point it’s difficult to say whether the athletes would still be interested in having events. The district would also need to be involved in organizing officials and busing.
“It would be nice to throw something together for those kids,” Thompson said, “but again there has to be interest from the kids, the ability from the district to be able to handle that and then still give the kids time to train. Fall sports are right around the corner too, then you worry about burnout and over-use injuries.”
Bushland said there has been discussion among schools to organize summer track meets and other athletic events with conference schools just to allow one last opportunity for seniors to compete for their schools. While coaches have been able to communicate through virtual options and provide workouts, it’s been very general conditioning training with coaches not allowed to be with the athletes.
“You’re communicating with a kid through a media form not personal contact, not being able to see them, congratulate them, pat them on the back is the thing I think you don’t realize how important something like that is until it’s taken away from you,” Bushland said.
Both Thompson and Bushland hope to gain further clarity from the WIAA on how the new decisions impact them. Even with the recent announcement there is still a lot of questions to be answered. At this point all you can do is recognize and thank the student-athletes for the work they have put in while representing their schools, Thompson said.
“All the student-athletes that weren’t able to compete in their spring sports and wear that Cardinal uniform, that’s a thing I took a lot of pride in when I was their age, and a lot of them just want to compete for their school — especially the seniors — one last time,” Thompson said. “I guess more of a tip of the cap to them and hopefully we’re back at it sooner rather than later.”
