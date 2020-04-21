Prep Sports: WIAA's cancellation of spring sports unfortunate, but expected

It’s too early to say whether summer competitions will be something Chi-Hi would be involved in, Thompson said, but at that point it’s difficult to say whether the athletes would still be interested in having events. The district would also need to be involved in organizing officials and busing.

“It would be nice to throw something together for those kids,” Thompson said, “but again there has to be interest from the kids, the ability from the district to be able to handle that and then still give the kids time to train. Fall sports are right around the corner too, then you worry about burnout and over-use injuries.”

Bushland said there has been discussion among schools to organize summer track meets and other athletic events with conference schools just to allow one last opportunity for seniors to compete for their schools. While coaches have been able to communicate through virtual options and provide workouts, it’s been very general conditioning training with coaches not allowed to be with the athletes.

“You’re communicating with a kid through a media form not personal contact, not being able to see them, congratulate them, pat them on the back is the thing I think you don’t realize how important something like that is until it’s taken away from you,” Bushland said.