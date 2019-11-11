A few area prep football and girls swimming teams are still finishing up their fall seasons but for everyone statewide Monday was the first day of the winter sports season as gymnastics, boys and girls hockey and girls basketball teams could hold their first workouts of the 2019-20 season.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team returns this winter eyeing its ninth consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship and returns last year's title team for fourth year coach Becca Bestul. The Cardinals open the season on Friday, Nov. 22 when they host two-time defending Division 4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas. Across Terrill St., Don Cooper starts his sixth season leading the McDonell girls program as the Macks are coming off an 11-13 campaign from a year ago and join Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp among others looking to dethrone defending champion Eau Claire Regis in the Western Cloverbelt. Cadott (hosting Eau Claire Immanuel) and Thorp (at Cornell) are among the first WCC teams to start play on Tuesday, Nov. 19 while McDonell hosts Mondovi on Nov. 21 and Stanley-Boyd starts the season at Ladysmith on Nov. 26.
The Bloomer girls won an outright Heart O'North Conference championship last winter but coach Nikki Seibel will have some new faces in the lineup for the Blackhawks. Bloomer wastes no time, opening the season with perennial conference title contender Hayward on Nov. 21 in Hayward.
Lake Holcombe, Cornell and New Auburn look to dethrone East Lakeland Conference kingpin Flambeau this winter. Lake Holcombe (at Webster) and New Auburn (at Independence) both open the season on Nov. 21.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team brings back 16 letterwinners from last season's sectional qualifier for 33rd year coach Scott Parker as the team looks to be a factor in the race once again in the always tough Big Rivers Conference. The Cardinals open the year at Hudson on Nov. 26. The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team returns with coach Tony Menard and the Sabres as the fight for more improvement the Big Rivers. The Sabres start the year by hosting Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) on Nov. 26.
First year coach Katie Berg takes over the Chi-Hi gymnastics program as the Cardinals have plenty of time before their first action of the season, that comes when the team hosts the Snowflake Invitational at Chi-Hi on Dec. 7.
Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming start practices next Monday. Check back with The Chippewa Herald in the coming weeks for previews and more on all of Chippewa County's winter sports programs.