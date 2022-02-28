Prep Sports: Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes, Chi-Hi's Bergeman siblings bond over love for running

The story of Jeffrey and Susan Bergeman has drawn interest and inspired people around the U.S.

That motivational reach includes one of the most prominent figures in the state of Wisconsin who wanted to meet the siblings himself.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes paid a visit to Chippewa Falls on Monday evening to meet with the Chi-Hi students and their family before speaking at the school's spring sports code meeting.

The Bergeman siblings have gained nationwide recognition for their efforts to help increase awareness for adding modified options to cross country competitions. Susan pushed her older brother Jeffrey's wheelchair during junior varsity races for the Cardinals program last fall. Jeffrey was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a youth and parents Jess and Jordan discovered that running was not only something they could do with their son, but something he enjoyed.

The activity started with Jess before Jordan joined in soon after and competed in his first 5K with Jeffrey in tow and it has grown from there. The family has competed in events with Jeffrey up to marathon distance in running competitions as well as half-Ironman triathlons and everything in between.

Barnes and the family spoke about the Bergemans' journey as well as their mutual love for running. Since the Bergeman siblings were chronicled by local media outlets, including the Chippewa Herald last fall, their story of courage, compassion and motivation for inclusion has touched lives across the nation. Barnes' assistant reached out in December after the Lt. Gov. had seen the family's story and as a runner felt the desire to meet them.

Newspapers, magazines and television stations have reached out to the family while others have corresponded to simply let the family know how much what the siblings are doing has meant to them. The family appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America' in December.

The Bergemans said the attention has been 'overwhelming' at times, but they are happy to provide additional visibility as they seek to make sports available to more.

The family just returned from competing at the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon hosted by The Kyle Pease Foundation, a group that seeks to improve the lives of people with disabilities through sports.

Barnes, a Milwaukee native and the state's 45th lieutenant governor, said he has signed up for the upcoming Eau Claire Marathon and is hopeful his busy work schedule will allow him to return to compete.

"I wanted to be sure to come here in person because this is remarkable," Barnes said of the Bergeman siblings as he spoke at the beginning of the meeting. "It's right here in your school, something that's happening that I think we should all be proud of, something we should all be talking about a lot more. I want to be as helpful as I possibly can be. I know everybody else in this community is being helpful as well, and I don't think the example that Susan and Jeffrey have meant to both this community and this state can be overstated.

"A lot of people are paying attention and for good reason. We should celebrate all the amazing things that are happening. I think their story is one that can resonate with each and every one of us, especially when it comes to working together, partnerships, friendships and particularly given the challenges that we're dealing with this present day. No matter the trials, the challenges or the surprises that life may throw your way we should be able to find strength to endure and persevere and most importantly to inspire others to do the same."

