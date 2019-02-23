MADISON — Like father, like son.
Both are now state champions.
Cadott junior Brady Spaeth capped an unbeaten season with a Division 3 state championship at 160 pounds on Saturday with a 9-4 victory over Random Lake's Grayson Vandenbush at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championship Tournament at the Kohl Center.
Spaeth (46-0) became the 11th state champion in school history, joining his dad and Cadott head coach Josh Spaeth who won the championship at 130 in 1997. He is also the first Cadott wrestler to win a title since Roy Monroe's title at 145 in 2011.
"It makes it twice as good," Brady Spaeth said of winning the title and joining his dad as a state champion. "You have somebody you can share that same thing with that not many people can."
The junior made his move in the third period with a reversal and nearfall in the first 32 seconds to turn a 2-2 tie firmly in his advantage.
"We knew it was going to be that way, that guy is a very defensive wrestler," Josh Spaeth said of the win. "His brother wrestled (Boyceville's four-time state champion) Brock Schlough in a one-point match. They just like to tie guys up and keep things close and we knew that was the intention. We just had to stay patient and when you get a good shot, take it."
Spaeth was wrestling in the state finals for the second year in a row. As a sophomore he fell to Schlough by pinfall at 152 pounds. But on Saturday evening he made the one last step up the podium to the top as a state champion. He finished third as a freshman at 138.
Even though the Cadott junior ended the season unbeaten, the season was not without challenges for him and his family. Brady Spaeth wrestled the majority of the season with a torn meniscus while Josh had stents put in his heart early on in the season.
"It's like running a race with hurdles," Brady Spaeth said. "You've got to make it over every one of those obstacles to get that last goal."
The junior reached the finals with a pair of decision victories on Friday, defeating Fennimore's Maquire Fitzgerald by a 9-3 decision in the quarterfinals before a 12-5 decision win against Coleman's Tyler Blanchard in the semifinals. Spaeth entered state as the top-ranked wrestler at 160 according to the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll and backed it up on the mat, capping his run to the title by beating the second-ranked senior Vandenbush.
Brady Spaeth's only two losses in his first three state tournament appearances came against four-time state champions — Stratford's Jeremy Schoenherr in 2017 and Schlough a season ago.
Both Spaeths were quick to credit teammates and their family for helping the junior reach the top of the podium.
Spaeth was one of four Cadott wrestlers to finish on the podium on Saturday as James Pfeiffer and Ethan Tegels brought home fourth-place finishes and Nelson Wahl finished sixth.
Pfeiffer (45-3) opened his day with a 4-2 sudden victory over Blair Taylor's Logan Shramek in the consolation semifinals at 170, avenging a loss to Schramek from the sectional championship match. Pfeiffer fell to Dodgeland's Ryan Neu by pinfall in 4:16 in the third-place match. Neu defeated Pfeiffer earlier in the weekend on Friday's quarterfinals.
"I'll be honest with you, my heart is broken for James Pfeiffer," Josh Spaeth said. "This title Brady won is just as much his as it is Brady's. Those guys have been practice partners since they've been in kindergarten. Those guys come to the room and they bring it every day, they work hard. It was heartbreaking for James, he had a tight, close loss and a very tough bracket this weekend."
Saturday's performance capped Pfeiffer's strong career with his fourth podium finish. Pfeiffer was third at 160 pounds last season, second at 152 pounds as a sophomore and was sixth at 152 as a freshman. Pfeiffer ends his career with the Hornets as the program's career leader in pins and among leaders in all-time wins.
"I'm extremely proud of James, he had one of the most successful careers in Cadott history," Josh Spaeth said.
Tegels (41-7) started his Saturday at 182 with a 7-5 sudden victory over Boscobel's Chase Beiborn before falling to Bonduel's Isaac Banker by pinfall in 4:09 for third place. Tegels was barely a .500 wrestler as a freshman before earning a sectional appearance as a sophomore. His junior season saw a big jump and his coach is already looking forward to what he can do next season.
"He just keeps getting better year in and year out," Josh Spaeth said. "We're looking for big things out of him next year, too."
Wahl (30-9) fell in his first match of the day at 145 to Stratford's Mavrick Licciardi by 11-8 decision before being bested for fifth place by Southern Door's Grant Englebert in a 3-1 decision. Wahl defeated Englebert by pinfall on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Wahl initially was unsure if he was going to wrestle this season, but he came out and his coach said he got better as the year went on.
"For him to come through and make the state tournament, then make the state semifinals and he brought it, he wrestled hard," coach Spaeth said. "He was in every match."
Cadott sent a large contingent of fans down to Madison for the tournament and coach Spaeth said that support helped the team.
"It's about the team," coach Spaeth said. "Brady's success wouldn't be there without his teammates. We had a huge, huge crowd down here this year with 80-100 people. A whole town, a whole school supporting these guys."
