MADISON — The Cadott wrestling team advanced three wrestlers from the opening round of the Division 3 state tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Nelson Wahl, James Pfeiffer and Ethan Tegels won their opening matchups and will be in action on Friday, as will Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Sean Hassemer and Bloomer/Colfax's Mitchel Harmon who were also victorious in Division 2 action on Thursday evening.
Wahl (29-6) won his opener at 145 points by pinfall in three minutes, 42 seconds over Ithaca/Weston's Monty Jennings. Pfeiffer (43-1) earned a 9-1 major decision win at 170 against Lancaster's Dustin Wolf while Tegels (39-5) scored a pinfall in 1:27 against Cedar Grove-Belgium's Ben Anzia in a match at 182.
They join Brady Spaeth in quarterfinal action on Friday as Spaeth earned an opening-round bye as a sectional champion at 160.
Hassemer (27-10) pulled out a tight 2-1 decision victory against Catholic Memorial's Sergio Carini at 285 in one of the final matches of the night. Hassemer trailed 1-0 going into the final period before taking the lead and keeping it. He joins Blaine Brenner (106) in Friday's second round as Brenner earned the bye.
Harmon (33-2) picked up a 5-2 decision victory at 138 pounds over Freedom's Reece Manteuffel to move on.
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels fell in their opening matchups, as did Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Cornell/Gilman's Spencer Kraus.
Sonnentag (26-20) was defeated at 120 by Stratford's Manny Drexler in a 9-6 decision and Gavin Tegels (195) fell in a 13-5 major decision defeat to Edgar's William Raatz.
Best (29-5) was beaten in a 12-4 major decision by Lomira's Alex Gundrum and Kraus (36-7) came up on the short end of a 7-4 decision to Stratford's Devin Dennee in a Division 3 matchup at 160.
Cornell/Gilman's Sam Pickerign had a bye to the quarterfinals at 132.
The second day of the state tournament gets underway with Division 1 consolation bracket action beginning at 10 a.m. with the Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals to follow with consolation and semifinal action later in the day.
Here's a list of the first Friday matchups for all of Chippewa County's wrestlers.
• Bloomer/Colfax's Mitchel Harmon (33-2) vs Prairie du Chien's Traeton Saint (40-6)
• Cadott's Nelson Wahl (29-6) vs Southern Door's Grant Englebert (38-11)
• Cadott's Brady Spaeth (43-0) vs Fennimore's Maguire Fitzgerald (37-6)
• Cadott's James Pfeiffer (43-1) vs Dodgeland's Ryan Neu (37-0)
• Cadott's Ethan Tegels (39-5) vs Weyauwega-Fremont's Tyler Wetzel (41-5)
• Cornell/Gilman's Sam Pickerign (20-2) vs Weyauwega-Fremont's Justin Kempf (43-4)
• Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner (44-2) vs Little Chute's Logan Verboomen (34-5)
• Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Sean Hassemer (27-10) vs Mauston's Dom Meurett (39-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.