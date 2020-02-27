2-27 Prep State Wrestling Roundup: Cadott's Drier, Tegels win opening Division 3 matches

MADISON — Tristan Drier and Ethan Tegels each won their opening matches of the Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Thursday for Cadott.

Drier (38-11) earned an 8-4 decision victory over Tri-County's Ryan Applebee (37-8) at 132 pounds to advance to Friday's quarterfinals where he will meet Fennimore's Alex Birchman (35-11).

Tegels (34-12) pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales in five minutes and 17 seconds to win his first match of the tournament at 220. The senior Tegels will face Mishicot's Frank Koeppel (36-6) in the quarters.

Drier and Tegels will join teammates Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth in the quarterfinals who earned first round byes by virtue of their sectional championships. Sonnentag (36-1) will face Riverdale's Jonah Dennis (41-12) at 106, Wahl squares off with Iowa-Grant/Highland's Jason Sedbrook (34-10) in the 152 quarters and Spaeth (43-0) will match up with Iowa-Grant/Highland's Cal Dorota (38-8) at 170.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cole Pfeiffer and Steven Pfeiffer were defeated in their opening round matches for the Hornets. Cole Pfeiffer (31-17) fell by an 11-9 decision to La Crosse Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove (24-10) and Steven Pfeiffer (41-7) was defeated by Weyauwega-Fremont's Ben Strehlow (41-7) by a 12-2 major decision.