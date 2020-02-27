2-27 Prep State Wrestling Roundup: Cadott's Drier, Tegels win opening Division 3 matches

MADISON — Tristan Drier and Ethan Tegels each won their opening matches of the Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Thursday for Cadott.
Drier (38-11) earned an 8-4 decision victory over Tri-County's Ryan Applebee (37-8) at 132 pounds to advance to Friday's quarterfinals where he will meet Fennimore's Alex Birchman (35-11).
Tegels (34-12) pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales in five minutes and 17 seconds to win his first match of the tournament at 220. The senior Tegels will face Mishicot's Frank Koeppel (36-6) in the quarters.
Drier and Tegels will join teammates Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth in the quarterfinals who earned first round byes by virtue of their sectional championships. Sonnentag (36-1) will face Riverdale's Jonah Dennis (41-12) at 106, Wahl squares off with Iowa-Grant/Highland's Jason Sedbrook (34-10) in the 152 quarters and Spaeth (43-0) will match up with Iowa-Grant/Highland's Cal Dorota (38-8) at 170.
Cole Pfeiffer and Steven Pfeiffer were defeated in their opening round matches for the Hornets. Cole Pfeiffer (31-17) fell by an 11-9 decision to La Crosse Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove (24-10) and Steven Pfeiffer (41-7) was defeated by Weyauwega-Fremont's Ben Strehlow (41-7) by a 12-2 major decision.
Chi-Hi's Ross Kaz fell in his Division 1 opener at 160 by pinfall to Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian's Colman Karl. Kaz (25-10) will be in action on Friday morning in the consolation round against Muskego's Evan Huckstorf (32-13).
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Preston Potaczek and Tyler Krizan were defeated in their Division 2 opening matches. Potaczek (25-7) fell to Monroe's Patrick Rielly (31-10) by a 15-0 technical fall at 160 while Krizan (32-13) lost a 7-0 decision to Tomahawk's Tony Matti (42-4) at 285.
Unbeaten Oriole grappler Blaine Brenner (42-0) faces Kiel's Andrew Schad (41-6) in the 120 quarterfinals.
A pair of Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers also will be in action on Friday after earning a sectional championship bye as Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer will be in Division 2 action. Best (46-1) faces Prairie du Chien's Matt Rogge (43-6) at 132 and Rothbauer (43-3) is i action at 152 against Lodi's Colton Nicolay (36-12).