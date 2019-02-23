Even on the the state's biggest prep wrestling stage.
The Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee sophomore captured the Division 2 state championship at 106 pounds on Saturday at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championship Tournament with a first-round pinfall victory over Winneconne's Caleb Meunier.
Brenner is the fourth state champion in Stanley-Boyd history and the first for the Orioles since Jon Lechleitner won the second of his back-to-back state titles at 140 pounds in 2005.
"He was a hammer the whole time," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner. "He was very focused. Just focused the whole time and knew what he wanted to do. He didn't have a point scored on him in the whole tournament, so that's pretty impressive."
Brenner (47-2) scored two pinfall wins and a major decision victory during his three matches at state. He opened the weekend on Friday with a pinfall win in 1:04 over Little Chute's Logan Verboomen in the quarterfinals. The sophomore then earned a 12-0 major decision victory in the semis against Viroqua's Cale Anderson to set up Saturday's championship appearance where Brenner needed just 1:21 to pin Meunier (48-3).
"Everything just fell into place and when it happened I didn't rush it, I just settled in and made everything work," Brenner said of the state-winning pinfall."
Overall Brenner won his last 28 matches of the season on his way to the title. His last defeat came by pinfall to Lancaster's Remington Bontreger at the Bi-State Classic over the Christmas break in La Crosse. Brenner won his last four matches of that tournament, including a pinfall victory over Viroqua's Anderson to take third and was unbeaten the rest of the way.
"It's just a feeling of excitement right away," Brenner said on winning the title.
The sophomore entered the state tournament as the top-ranked grappler in his weight class, according to the pre-state rankings from Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Brenner beat the second (Anderson), third (Meunier) and fifth (Verboomen) ranked wrestlers on his way to the championship. Brenner was making his second trip to state after falling in the opening round by 7-5 decision to eventual state champion Tommy Larson of East Troy last season at 106 pounds.
"He's good but he's good because he puts so much time in," Burzynski said of Brenner. "He wrestles here, he wrestles club, he wrestles all summer long. Yeah he was a hammer and didn't get a point scored on him because he works for it and that's really good to see all the hard work and hours he's put in is paying off."
Senior Sean Hassemer was eliminated from competition at 285 pounds on Friday after posting a 1-2 record. Hassemer (27-12) won his opener by a 2-1 decision over Catholic Central's Sergio Carini on Thursday before falling by pinfall and decision in his two Friday matches.
"He ended up really turning it on this year and probably the last third of the season realizing 'I'm not bad, I can probably do this, I can win matches and keep in matches with good kids'," Burzynski said of Hassemer. "He just realized his potential and with a lot of kids it just takes that."
